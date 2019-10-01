Insurance startup warns rental car drivers "Next to zero credit cards cover injuries to other people”

That Covered Feeling

We felt compelled to solve this rental car liability problem, especially since I have the exact same problem. I haven’t owned a car for the past 13 years!” — Steve Sherlock

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonzah.com owned by Pablow, Inc. (Pablow), an Insurtech startup based out of Iowa, has a warning for Americans that rent cars: if you get into an accident and hurt others, chances are you won’t be covered by your credit card.

“To say renters get caught off guard is an understatement,” said Steve Sherlock, Co-Founder of Pablow Inc. d.b.a. Bonzah.com. “Next to zero credit cards will cover injuries to other people or their property”

While rental car agencies do offer some liability coverage, they usually only go up to the state minimums, sometimes as low as $10K. In 2017, the average car injury claim cost $15K, according to the Insurance Information Institute, while serious accidents can cost thousands more. Without extra coverage, renters will be on the hook for injury to others above the state minimum.

Bonzah looks to fill this gap by making affordable Supplemental Liability Insurance available online. Through this app, consumers can buy extra coverage without facing the high costs at the rental counter. As fewer Americans own cars and have their own personal auto insurance, this on-demand supplemental rental coverage is more important than ever.

“We’ve had so many people ask for liability insurance given they don’t own an auto and their credit card doesn’t cover liability. We felt compelled to solve this problem, especially since I, as the founder, have the exact same problem. I haven’t owned a car for the past 13 years!”

Travelers looking to buy supplemental rental car insurance can do so by visiting the www.Bonzah.com or download the the app from the App Store and enjoy “That Covered Feeling!”

For more information about this release, Pablow or Bonzah please visit the company website at www.Bonzah.com or contact Steve Sherlock, Co-Founder and CEO for Pablow, at admin@bonzah.com

About Pablow, Inc. (Pablow)

Pablow Inc. (Pablow) is a global insurtech startup and a 2015 Global Insurance Accelerator graduate focused on improving access to short-duration insurance in the vacation rental, car rental and travel categories. As a licensed agent in all 50 US states and DC, Pablow works with leading insurance companies, including Allianz Global Assistance, IMG, and Arch Insurance. For more details please visit www.Bonzah.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.