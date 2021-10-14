APCO Holdings Named as one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 50 Largest Private Companies
This is quite an achievement, considering that 2020 was a challenging year in the automotive industry with the pandemic and subsequent inventory shortages”NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle has named APCO Holdings, LLC as one of Atlanta’s 50 Largest Private Companies. APCO, a leading provider and administrator of F&I products to automotive retailers, is ranked #28 on the list that is compiled annually and ranks companies based on revenue.
— Scot Eisenfelder, CEO, APCO Holdings
“This is quite an achievement, considering that 2020 was a challenging year in the automotive industry with the pandemic and subsequent inventory shortages,” said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. “In the face of so many uncertainties, consumers have really embraced the added protection that F&I products bring to their vehicle purchase. In the last 18 months, automotive dealerships have also shown incredible resiliency and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.”
APCO Holdings, LLC is home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands. Its F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. The brands are also A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.
APCO was one of a few companies in the retail automotive business on the list. Other companies that ranked include Cox Enterprises Inc., RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., Jackson Healthcare, Wade Ford Inc., Travel Inc. and Treadmaxx Tire Distributors Inc.
For more information about APCO Holdings, visit https://apcoholdings.com/
About APCO Holdings
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
+1 602-680-8960
email us here