MUSE Welcomes 2022 with Its Creative and Design Awards

2022 MUSE Creative Awards: Calling for Entries! 2022 MUSE Design Awards: Enter Your Best Designs Today! 2022 MUSE Statuettes

The International Awards Associate (IAA) continues to uphold their vision with two of its annual award programs, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards.

We are humbled by the impact talented individuals have had on inspiring others during the pandemic, and we are proud to be in a position of empowering them to reach greater heights.” — Kenjo Ong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) continues to uphold their vision with two of its annual award programs, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards. “We wish to honor talents no matter the situation,” Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. “We are humbled by the impact talented individuals have had on inspiring others during the pandemic, and we are proud to be in a position of empowering them to reach greater heights.”

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards are one of the fastest-growing awards programs in the creative and design fields, making them IAA’s flagship programs.

With MUSE’s theme being “Stride Forth” for 2022, the awards program will emphasize on and commend the unwavering will shown by professionals in the field in facing the challenges thrown by the pandemic in their career journey.

The two awards programs have been faithfully honoring promising talents, and it will continue to do so for years to come.

The MUSE Creative Awards is open to creatives of varying industries and disciplines, from graphic designers, typographers, business owners, freelancers, students, videographers, content managers, web designers, and mobile app developers.

On the other hand, the MUSE Design Awards caters to design professionals in architecture, interior design, lighting design, fashion design, product and packaging design, furniture design, transportation, landscape, and conceptual design.

Entries can be submitted as individuals or teams, regardless of location or nationality. Submission can be done online, with a small fee charged for administrative purposes. The submitted entries will be individually assessed by an international panel of distinguished judges using the blind judging method, so as to ensure impartiality.

The 2022 MUSE Statuette is composed of a crystalline material as a nod to the transcendental abilities held by winning MUSEs – creativity and design acuity far beyond the reaches of common men.

The statuette signifies one’s great achievement and honor gained from the competition, and is available in Blue Aquamarine, Red Garnet, and Clear Quartz colors for the winning levels of Platinum, Gold, and Silver respectively.

IAA is an international group of award-winning industry professionals who are dedicated to honoring, promoting, and encouraging creativity and design acuity. IAA hopes to set a new standard of excellence by acknowledging talented creative and design professionals worldwide using their awards programs.

“Seeing talented individuals persevere and setting new directions in the midst of the pandemic is awe-inspiring,” Ong said. “I eagerly await the new landscape in a post-pandemic era, where those who are willing to march ahead despite the odds are leading the pack.”

The competitions will begin accepting entries from October 8, 2021 until February 24, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to enter before the Early Bird Deadline to save on submission fees.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: October 8 - November 11, 2021

• Regular: November 12 - December 9, 2021

• Final: December 10, 2021 - January 13, 2022

• Final Extension: January 14, 2022 - February 24, 2022

• Results Announcement: April 14, 2022

The submission guidelines can be found at either https://museaward.com (MUSE Creative Awards) or https://design.museaward.com (MUSE Design Awards). Past MUSE winners’ works can also be found on the two websites, for those who are interested in participating but feels the need for a push.

For more information, contact: