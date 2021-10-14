Unbridled Capital Sells 3 KFCs in Indiana
As a businessman, I am thankful that Unbridled is in the honorable position to help so many franchisees realize the highest value for their life’s work through the sale of their companies.”GUL BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Kelley and Ron Poindexter on the sale of 3 KFCs in Indiana. The restaurants were sold to existing KFC franchisee KBP Foods, led by Mike Kulp and Barry Dubin.
— Rick Ormsby, Managing Director
“KFC has been a big part of our lives for many decades. It is like a family, and through the ups and downs, we are so thankful for the many friendships and memories created along the way. We hired Unbridled not only because of their excellent reputation - but also because we see them as part of the KFC family. They love the KFC brand, and it shows through their passion for helping franchisees like us. Throughout our sale, they were knowledgeable and very responsive, and we always felt like they treated us with the respect and dignity that the KFC legacy so richly deserves. A million thanks to Rick and Tony for your partnership and world-class results,” said franchisee Kelley Poindexter.
“Like many QSR brands, the KFC system is going through a pronounced generational shift. As a businessman, I am thankful that Unbridled is in the honorable position to help so many franchisees realize the highest value for their life’s work through the sale of their companies. As a friend to many KFC franchisees, it is a bittersweet time to see so many franchisees retire who I admire so much. The Poindexter’s have been part of the epicenter of KFC for many years, operating not far from the Colonel’s birthplace in Henryville, Indiana. They are wonderful people; we will not forget their many years of cheerful service and excellence at KFC. Congrats to both parties on completing this transaction. For KBP, we are thankful for their performance on this and many other deals within the brand,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
As a condition of this closing and token of our appreciation, Unbridled Capital will make a charitable contribution to the KFC Foundation in support of the KFC brand. We want to be a blessing because we have been blessed.
While 2021 looks to be a record year of franchise M&A for Unbridled, we are now seeing a flood of new business outreach. It appears that 2022 could be another strong year in-the-making as franchisees capitalize on high valuations - and as capital gains tax legislative changes become clearer. Stay tuned for more assignments in the coming months.
Unbridled is currently engaged in about 25 sell-side assignments and continues to maintain a fantastic closing percentage of over 90%.
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
