Lane Restrictions Next Week on Routes 642 and 54 in Valley Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 54 and Route 642 in Valley Township, Montour County, for drilling roadway borings.

On Monday, October 18 through Wednesday, October 20, the contractor, Pennsylvania Drilling Company, will be drilling roadway borings along Route 642 between Race Street and Route 54. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

On Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 22, the contractor will be drilling roadway borings along Route 54 between Old Valley School Road and Jerseytown Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

