Broadway Bridge inspection rescheduled for Oct. 19 in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to inclement weather, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has rescheduled the inspection of the Broadway Bridge on U.S. Highway 83 in Minot to Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The inspection will take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. North and southbound traffic will be reduced to single lanes from First Avenue Southwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

