M-28 BR detour in Negaunee Saturday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

October 13, 2021 -- A segment of M-28 Business Route (BR) in Negaunee will be closed to through-traffic Saturday for utility work.

M-28 BR (Teal Lake Avenue) will be closed between US-41 and Arch Street with a posted detour for gas line work. The detour is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 16 and is expected to end by 5 p.m. that day.

