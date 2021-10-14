M-28 BR detour in Negaunee Saturday

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

October 13, 2021 -- A segment of M-28 Business Route (BR) in Negaunee will be closed to through-traffic Saturday for utility work.

M-28 BR (Teal Lake Avenue) will be closed between US-41 and Arch Street with a posted detour for gas line work. The detour is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 16 and is expected to end by 5 p.m. that day.