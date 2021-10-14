Franchise Business Review Identifies the 80 Best Franchise Opportunities for Veterans Based on Franchisee Satisfaction
Independent Survey of Veteran Franchise Owners Reveals That Nearly 8 Out of 10 Would Recommend Their Franchise to Others
Franchising needs more business owners with the leadership skills, grit and resilience of veterans, especially now given the challenges of the pandemic.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the annual list of the Top Franchises for Veterans.
— Eric Stites, Founder & CEO Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
To identify the 80 companies on the list of Top Franchises for Veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 2,500 veteran franchise owners across nearly 280 leading brands. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and overall satisfaction with their brands regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, and the franchisee community.
Key findings from Franchise Business Review’s research include:
• 85% of veterans who are franchise owners “Enjoy operating their business”
• 79% of them would “Recommend their franchise to others”
• The average annual income of veterans who are franchise owners is $88,862
Military veterans play a critical role in the franchising success story. Military vets own approximately 1 out of every 7 franchises operating in the U.S., according to the International Franchise Association, despite making up just 7% of the civilian adult population. Additionally, there are an estimated 66,000 veteran-owned franchise businesses in the U.S., which generate more than $41 billion in GDP, according to the U.S. Census.
“Franchising needs more business owners with the leadership skills, grit and resilience of veterans, especially now given the challenges of the pandemic, but the reality is that very few of the thousands of franchise opportunities available today are rated highly by their franchise owners,” said retired Navy veteran Eric Stites, the founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “We are committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities, based on the actual performance and satisfaction of franchise owners. The 80 companies named in this year’s report on the Top Franchises for Veterans received the highest ratings from the veterans who own them on our independent satisfaction survey.”
The complete list of the Top Franchises for Veterans is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/top-franchises-veterans/
Research on the Top Franchises for 2022 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisee-satisfaction-awards/
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
