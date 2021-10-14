Call for Registrations for World Class Speed Typing Competition with £330 Cash Prizes in November 2021
The line up includes the hot new 16 year old Fastest Typist in the World, 2021, Maciej. 165 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy over one minute of typing.
The big difference between how we measure Words Per Minute and other competitions is that we don’t use computer algorithms to adjust for incorrect keystrokes; our scores reflect only keystroke data”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only regular cash prize speed typing competitions on the Internet are at bsbltyping.com and are open to anyone in the world. They have given away over £1,600 in cash prizes and Amazon vouchers in competitions since April 2020 and the pace of giving is accelerating. In November the total cash prizes and give-aways for the month will be £400. and bsbltyping.com are now accepting registrations for their highest valued prize competition yet.
Registration
Registrations for the inaugural Weekly Champions £100 Cash Prize Fastest Typist BIG MATCH start on Thursday 14th October 2021 and is open with FREE entry to anyone who has taken part in a bsbltyping.com Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typing Competition. The challenge is to type as many words as fast and as accurately as possible in one minute. The competition starts at 8pm November 14th and finishes at 8pm 21st November.
Ten of the fastest typists in the world competing
Ten of the fastest typists in the world are due to take part in this, the first ever, Weekly Champions £100 BIG MATCH Fastest Typist Competition. This includes the hot new Fastest Typist in the World 2021, 16 year old Maciej, who has just scored 165 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy in our current Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist competition. Maciej is an elite fast typist who is still developing and getting faster all the time and it’s going to be interesting to see how he matches up against the rest of the world in the forthcoming Weekly Champions £100 Big Match. All scores are based on raw keystroke data; we don’t use computer algorithms to adjust for incorrect keystrokes. It’s this raw Words Per Minute and first-time Accuracy that counts in our competitions, and which, we believe, gives a truer measure of the skill of the typist. That’s why a bsbltyping.com competition winner is truly one of the fastest and most accurate typists in the world.
Bsbltyping.com BIG MATCH competitions are 2 competitions in 1
Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd, the company behind bsbltyping.com, says “A bsbltyping.com Weekly Champions £100 Big Match is special because it’s two competitions in one. One group of competitors is made up of Invited Champions, these are competitors who have won four or more of our Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions. You have to be truly world class to achieve that. The other group are WILDCARD competitors, this is anyone who has entered a weekly competition but didn’t win. If you enter before the competition starts on 14th November you could still have a chance of a wildcard place”
“It’s also special because it only takes place when there are ten unique new champions on our Weekly £10 Fastest Typist Competition Champions nameboard. It’s taken 18 months for this to happen and we’re proud to announce that our first ever Weekly Champions £100 Prize Big Match can now take place. Apart from the £100 first prize, there’s a runner-up cash prize of £40 and a third place prize of £20. The WILDCARD competitors can win £40 1st Prize, £20 2nd Prize and £10 3rd Prize. Not bad for one minute of fast typing and it’s an exciting competition to take part in and to follow on the scoreboard. You’re competing on the same scoreboard as the very best fast – and accurate – typists in the world.”
Giving everyone a chance
In any skill-based activity, there are those who have average skills and those who have varying levels of super-skills. Bsbltyping.com have designed a league structure so that every one of our Fast Typist Competition competitors will have a chance to have a placing on a scoreboard and that those competitors who have a higher level of keyboard skills will achieve the rank of Winner, Champion or Famer and will go on to compete within those levels. Our Weekly Champions Fastest Typist BIG MATCH lets all of our competitors have a chance of taking part and of winning a cash prize, whether they are Champions or not, with a WILDCARD entry.
The toughest fast typing competitions in the world
Don’t confuse a bsbltyping.com BIG MATCH speed typing competition with those very short, burst speed typing competitions. They often last 30 seconds or less and although they can produce very high reported WPM the speeds are adjusted for incorrect keystrokes by an algorithm.
“The big difference between how we measure Words Per Minute and other competitions is that we don’t use computer algorithms to adjust for incorrect keystrokes; our scores reflect only keystroke data” – Tony Rust – Managing Director – Better Skills, Better Life Ltd.
A note about the BIG MATCHES
• Winners Big Match – held every ten new unique Winners
• Champions Big Match – held every ten new unique Champions
• Famers Big Match – held every seven new unique Famers
*All keystroke data is stored in The BSBL Infinite Keystroke Database for validation and analytical purposes.
