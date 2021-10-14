Best Source for Global COVID-19 Data: 1000+ Prevalence and Seroprevalence Surveys in GIDEON Database
Periodic surveys of the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 and antibodies in key populations are invaluable to track the true extent of the current pandemic.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON Informatics, the Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Online Network is now the only resource for comprehensive global COVID-19 prevalence and seroprevalence data.
— Dr. Stephen A. Berger, MD
The GIDEON database identifies COVID-19 prevalence and seroprevalence data in real-time and collates all studies into interactive tables. Users can easily sort these data by city, percentage of prevalence vs. seroprevalence, and population sectors (healthcare workers, students, dialysis patients, and others). GIDEON now contains 1,000 COVID prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, from all reporting countries.
GIDEON updates this information daily, and there is no other source for this type of data. As an added convenience, the GIDEON database links these prevalence and seroprevalence survey lists to their primary sources.
Dr. Stephen A. Berger MD, Infectious Diseases expert, and co-founder of GIDEON Informatics stated, “Periodic surveys of the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies in key populations are invaluable to track the true extent of the current pandemic. Approximately 1,000 COVID-19 prevalence and seroprevalence surveys have been published to date. However, healthcare workers and Public Health officials in the field do not have the information they need at their fingertips. They often have to wade through a largely disjointed collection of individual studies which are relevant only to a specific timeframe, geographical region, profession, or other parameter.”
The GIDEON resource for surveys can prove invaluable for public health officials, researchers, and clinicians trying to stay ahead of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its mutants. Now, as work, school, and international travel open up once again, monitoring prevalence and seroprevalence surveys from around the world can help prevent the next pandemic.
GIDEON Informatics is a one-stop reference shop for data on infectious diseases. Users can find interactive maps of 25,000+ current and historical infectious disease outbreaks dating back to the early 1900s. The database is updated daily and contains epidemiological and clinical insights on over 360 infectious diseases, 2000+ pathogens, and 420 drugs and vaccines. There are 23,600 country-specific notes on the country-specific status of diseases and details on events leading to the cross-border spread of infections. Clinicians can perform differential diagnoses and review treatment options. Researchers can also access the GIDEON database using their recently-released GIDEON R package.
For more information, contact info@gideononline.com
About GIDEON Informatics
GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology. GIDEON Informatics is managed by an experienced executive team and maintains a distinguished medical advisory board.
Kristina Symes
GIDEON Informatics
info@gideononline.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn