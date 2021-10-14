At 7.2% CAGR, Specialty Coffee Market Revenue to Cross USD 50.01 Billion by 2027

Brandessence Market Research

Specialty Coffee Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015 To 2020 And Opportunity Assessment 2021 To 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Specialty Coffee Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Specialty Coffee Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Specialty Coffee Market is valued at USD 30.74 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 50.01 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

Specialty coffee refers to the highest quality coffee available, usually involving the entire supply chain and using single origin or single estate coffee. On the 100-point Coffee Review scale, specialty coffee is described as coffee that receives 80 or more points. Coffee of outstanding quality both farmed and brewed to a substantially higher level than the norm is specialty coffee. Erna Knutsen coined the term in an issue of Tea & Coffee Trade Journal in 1974.

Specialty coffee is high in antioxidants and nutrients that will help the consumer to live a healthier life. Price, suitability and proper brewing techniques are some of the positive factors favors the demand of specialty coffee. This Coffee has variety of benefits such as improves the energy levels, helps to burn fat, improves physical performance, fights the depression and good source of antioxidants. It is used for its energizing and healing property.

It is also being used as a soft drink alternative, along with other energy drinks. Developing new formulations with increased palatability, innovative formulations, increased storage and shelf life and others are reinforcing the worldwide market for specialty coffee.

The key players in the global Specialty Coffee market are,

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Brands Group

Whitbread

McDonald’s

Coffee Beane Peet’s Coffee

Barista

Restaurant Brands International

Coffee Day Enterprises

Caribou Coffee

Tea and Global Baristas US

Don Fransisco’s Coffee

Keurig Green Mountain

Eight O’Clock Coffee

Caffe Nero

Blue Bottle

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Lavazza

M. Smucker

Costa

Jammin Java Group

Bulletproof

Gevelia

Strauss

Stumptown

others

Key Market Segments:

By Grades:

• 80-84.99

• 85-89.99

• 90-100

By Applications:

• Home

• Commercial

The regions covered in this Specialty Coffee Industry report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Based on country level, the market of Specialty Coffee is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application

2.8.2 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Grade

2.8.3 Global Specialty Coffee Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Specialty Coffee Market

3.1.1 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Specialty Coffee Market: By Application

4.1 Global Specialty Coffee Market Share (%), By Deployment, 2018

4.2 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Area of Application, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A1, 2015-2027

4.4 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A2, 2015-2027

4.5 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A3, 2015-2027

4.6 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue Share (%), By Area of Application, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Area of Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 Global Specialty Coffee Market: By Grade

5.1 Global Specialty Coffee Market Share (%), By Grade, 2018

5.2 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Grade, 2015 – 2027

5.3 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), G1, 2015-2027

5.4 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), G2, 2015-2027

5.5 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion), G3, 2015-2027

5.6 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue Share (%), By E Grade, 2015 – 2027

5.7 Global Specialty Coffee Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Grade, 2015-2027

Chapter 6 North America Specialty Coffee Market Analysis

6.1 North America Market Snapshot

6.1.1 North America Specialty Coffee Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

6.1.2 North America Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

6.1.3 North America Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

6.1.4 North America Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

6.1.5 North America Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Grade, 2015-2027

Chapter 7 Europe Specialty Coffee Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.1.1 Europe Specialty Coffee Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

7.1.2 Europe Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

7.1.3 Europe Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

7.1.4 Europe Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

7.1.5 Europe Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Grade, 2015-2027

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Specialty Coffee Market Analysis

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Coffee Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 Asia Pacific Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

8.1.4 Asia Pacific Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

8.1.5 Asia Pacific Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Grade, 2015-2027

Chapter 9 Latin America Specialty Coffee Market Analysis

9.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Latin America Specialty Coffee Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Latin America Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Latin America Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Latin America Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

9.1.5 Latin America Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Grade, 2015-2027

Chapter 10 Middle East & Africa Specialty Coffee Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Coffee Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

10.1.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

10.1.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Coffee Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

10.1.4 Middle East & Africa Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Specialty Coffee Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Grade, 2015-2027

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Company 1.

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

11.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

11.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

11.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

11.1.5 Company 1. Global Specialty Coffee Product Category and Description

11.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

11.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

11.1.8 Business Strategy

11.1.9 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Company 2.

11.3 Company 3.

11.4 Company 4

11.5 Company 5

11.6 Company 6

11.7 Company 7

Chapter 12 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 13 Research Methodology

13.1 Research Process

13.2 Primary Research

13.3 Secondary Research

13.4 Market Size Estimates

13.5 Forecast Model

13.6 Who is This Report For?

13.7 USP’s of Report

