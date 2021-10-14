At 7.2% CAGR, Specialty Coffee Market Revenue to Cross USD 50.01 Billion by 2027
Specialty Coffee Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015 To 2020 And Opportunity Assessment 2021 To 2027
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Specialty Coffee Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Specialty Coffee Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.
Global Specialty Coffee Market is valued at USD 30.74 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 50.01 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.
Scope of The Report:
Specialty coffee refers to the highest quality coffee available, usually involving the entire supply chain and using single origin or single estate coffee. On the 100-point Coffee Review scale, specialty coffee is described as coffee that receives 80 or more points. Coffee of outstanding quality both farmed and brewed to a substantially higher level than the norm is specialty coffee. Erna Knutsen coined the term in an issue of Tea & Coffee Trade Journal in 1974.
Specialty coffee is high in antioxidants and nutrients that will help the consumer to live a healthier life. Price, suitability and proper brewing techniques are some of the positive factors favors the demand of specialty coffee. This Coffee has variety of benefits such as improves the energy levels, helps to burn fat, improves physical performance, fights the depression and good source of antioxidants. It is used for its energizing and healing property.
It is also being used as a soft drink alternative, along with other energy drinks. Developing new formulations with increased palatability, innovative formulations, increased storage and shelf life and others are reinforcing the worldwide market for specialty coffee.
The key players in the global Specialty Coffee market are,
Starbucks
Dunkin’ Brands Group
Whitbread
McDonald’s
Coffee Beane Peet’s Coffee
Barista
Restaurant Brands International
Coffee Day Enterprises
Caribou Coffee
Tea and Global Baristas US
Don Fransisco’s Coffee
Keurig Green Mountain
Eight O’Clock Coffee
Caffe Nero
Blue Bottle
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Lavazza
M. Smucker
Costa
Jammin Java Group
Bulletproof
Gevelia
Strauss
Stumptown
others
Key Market Segments:
By Grades:
• 80-84.99
• 85-89.99
• 90-100
By Applications:
• Home
• Commercial
The regions covered in this Specialty Coffee Industry report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Based on country level, the market of Specialty Coffee is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.
This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.
