The British Army to present updates on Deployed Comms Modernisation at Mobile Deployable Communications 2022 Conference
SMi Group reports: The CIS TDU, British Army is set to give a presentation at the Mobile Deployable Communications conference in London next January.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 13 Signal Regiment enters its second year, the Communications Information Systems Trials and Development Unit (CIS TDU) is set to continue to build on its success, to aid larger projects, as well as conducting research and innovation to continuously improve the equipment available.
With activities looking to increase the range, data capacity and ability of networks to function in contested environments, the CIS TDU is ready to support and enhance the ability of the British Army to dominate, control and exploit the electromagnetic spectrum. (source: army.mod.uk)
Moving to London for the first time, the 15th Annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference, taking place on 27th and 28th January 2022, will have a renewed focus on the UK MoD's strategic communications programme and the UK's tactical communications industry.
SMi Group is delighted to announce a keynote host nation briefing from Captain Dave Keegan, SO2 CIS TDU, 13th Signals Regiment, British Army.
His presentation 'British Army Deployed Comms Modernization', will focus on:
• Key activities and goals for CIS TDU and how the programme will benefit the deployed warfighter
• Cognitive and physical load: why is ease of use such a key requirement for effective and sustainable ground communications?
• Survivability for deployed comms at Brigade level
• Novel C2 and communications research: where CIS TDU is going with its communications modernization mission
In addition, the CIS TDU is heavily complimented by the ability to work with industry partners and specialist agencies, such as Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).
A confirmed senior representative from C4 Systems Group, Cyber and Information Systems Division, DSTL will be presenting on the 'UK CIS Research and Development: The Way Ahead'.
Mobile Deployable Communications
26th – 27th January 2022
London, UK
