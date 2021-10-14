MarketsandMarkets Biogene Confex 2022 is BACK
EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is providing a platform for pharmaceutical, biotechnology professionals and technology providers to come together at the BioGeNe 2022 Confex on the 3rd & 4th February 2022 in San Diego-USA to discuss advancements and solutions to the most critical challenges in the Biomarker, Precision Medicine and Genome engineering areas.
With growing pressures of increasing success rates for FDA approved biomarkers as well as companion diagnostics tests has seen an outgrowth in drug discovery companies to invest in novel strategies for biomarker discovery. The industry of genome editing has witnessed some great breakthroughs during a year in the areas like genome writing, base editing and specific progression in the field of therapeutics through the Car-T cells and immunotherapy. With the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapies and probiotics product &drug development various small innovative players are operating in the market.
The three conferences which are going to be a part of Biogene 2022 are, 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference, 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference and 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Advanced Genetic Sequencing Conference
Key Highlights
Clinical biomarker identification and qualification, Biomarkers and personalized medicine, Assay development and validation, NGS and novel technologies in biomarker discovery, Commercialization of biomarkers in therapeutic and CDx applications, Base editing through genome editing tools, Precision gene editing, Diagnosis of therapy through CRISPR, Single cell base editing, Car-T cell therapy Applications of Nanopore sequencing in healthcare, Spatial sequencing and its applications, Deep Sequencing with NGS
Why attend:
• Experts from academia and industry presenting their current work in Biomarkers
• Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals
• Case studies from experts who have successfully created and developed a biomarker
• Facilitated networking sessions to ensure quality interactions
• One on one query handling by biomarker experts
• Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with senior peers.
Who should attend?
From Pharmaceutical and Bio-pharmaceutical companies:
Chief Scientific Officers/ Chief Executive Officer’s/Senior Scientists/ Principal Scientists/CMO/ CTO/ Director/ VP/ Head/ Manager/ Lead Architects/ Lead Engineers/ Group leaders/ Clinicians/ Practitioners (Physicians)/ Professors/ Project Leaders Heads in:
Genome biology | Functional genomics |Gene/Cell therapy | Genome/Genetic Engineering | Genetics | Molecular Biology | Translational sciences | Immuno-oncology |Oncology |Radiology |Imaging |Drug Discovery |R&D |Innovation |Technology |Data Science |Bioinformatics |Biomarker discovery/development | Translational research | Clinical Biomarker | Biomarkers in IO and Neurological disorders | Imaging Biomarkers | Pathology | Companion Diagnostics
From Universities and Research institutes:
Professors/ Assistant Professors/ Researchers/ Scientists/ Principal Scientists in:
Genomic/Genetic Engineering | Genetics | Functional Genomics | Genome Biology | Gene Editing/ Genome Editing | Molecular Biology | Gene Therapy/Cell Therapy | Immunology | Immunotherapy
Shardul Oza
With growing pressures of increasing success rates for FDA approved biomarkers as well as companion diagnostics tests has seen an outgrowth in drug discovery companies to invest in novel strategies for biomarker discovery. The industry of genome editing has witnessed some great breakthroughs during a year in the areas like genome writing, base editing and specific progression in the field of therapeutics through the Car-T cells and immunotherapy. With the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapies and probiotics product &drug development various small innovative players are operating in the market.
The three conferences which are going to be a part of Biogene 2022 are, 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference, 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference and 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Advanced Genetic Sequencing Conference
Key Highlights
Clinical biomarker identification and qualification, Biomarkers and personalized medicine, Assay development and validation, NGS and novel technologies in biomarker discovery, Commercialization of biomarkers in therapeutic and CDx applications, Base editing through genome editing tools, Precision gene editing, Diagnosis of therapy through CRISPR, Single cell base editing, Car-T cell therapy Applications of Nanopore sequencing in healthcare, Spatial sequencing and its applications, Deep Sequencing with NGS
Why attend:
• Experts from academia and industry presenting their current work in Biomarkers
• Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals
• Case studies from experts who have successfully created and developed a biomarker
• Facilitated networking sessions to ensure quality interactions
• One on one query handling by biomarker experts
• Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with senior peers.
Who should attend?
From Pharmaceutical and Bio-pharmaceutical companies:
Chief Scientific Officers/ Chief Executive Officer’s/Senior Scientists/ Principal Scientists/CMO/ CTO/ Director/ VP/ Head/ Manager/ Lead Architects/ Lead Engineers/ Group leaders/ Clinicians/ Practitioners (Physicians)/ Professors/ Project Leaders Heads in:
Genome biology | Functional genomics |Gene/Cell therapy | Genome/Genetic Engineering | Genetics | Molecular Biology | Translational sciences | Immuno-oncology |Oncology |Radiology |Imaging |Drug Discovery |R&D |Innovation |Technology |Data Science |Bioinformatics |Biomarker discovery/development | Translational research | Clinical Biomarker | Biomarkers in IO and Neurological disorders | Imaging Biomarkers | Pathology | Companion Diagnostics
From Universities and Research institutes:
Professors/ Assistant Professors/ Researchers/ Scientists/ Principal Scientists in:
Genomic/Genetic Engineering | Genetics | Functional Genomics | Genome Biology | Gene Editing/ Genome Editing | Molecular Biology | Gene Therapy/Cell Therapy | Immunology | Immunotherapy
Shardul Oza
MarketsandMarkets
8390683057
events@marketsandmakets.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn