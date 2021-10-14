Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by business segment Roots Analysis logo

Close to 500 players claim to have the required capabilities to provide a wide array of services for pharmaceutical drug

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The incremental evolution in product discovery, clinical investigation and manufacturing methods have rendered outsourcing a crucial aspect of pharmaceutical development and production. Considering the various advantages associated with outsourcing certain operations, we are led to believe that the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years.

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The financial opportunity within the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Type of Business Segment

 API

 FDF

 Type of API Manufactured

 Generics

 Originator

 Type of FDF Offered

 Oral Solids

 Parenteral

 Others

 Scale of Operation

 Clinical

 Commercial

 Type of Packaging Form Offered

 Bottles

 Blisters

 Injectables

 Others

 Type of End-User

 Small

 Mid-sized

 Large

 Region

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Latin America

 Middle East and North Africa

The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030 report features detailed profiles of key service providers in this domain:

 AMRI Global

 Altasciences

 Cambrex

 Catalent

 DPT Laboratories

 Thermo Fisher Scientific

 Aenova Group

 Almac Group

 Corden Pharma

 Fresenius Kabi

 Glatt

 Hovione

 Recipharm

 Siegfried

 CMIC Group

 Nectar Lifesciences

 Syngene

 WuXi AppTec

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Regulatory Landscape for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers

5. Pharmaceutical CMOs: current market landscape

6. Regional capability

7. Company profiles

8. Make versus Buy Decision Framework

9. Mergers and Acquisitions

10. Recent Expansions

11. Capacity Analysis

12. Demand Analysis

13. Market Forecast

14. Key Insights

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Case Study: Comparison of Small and Large Molecules Drugs / Therapies

17. Concluding Remarks

18. Executive insights

19. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

20. Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

