EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Huawei 5G NR 8T8R Remote Radio Unit

Product Code: DNA-I-2021-002 Earl Lum, President EJL Wireless Research LLC

DNA-I Teardown Report First in Series on 5G NR Non-Massive MIMO Radios; Design Architecture Provides Insights on Huawei’s Semiconductor Supply Chain Strategy

The RRU 5818 illustrates the massive shift in Huawei Technologies’ semiconductor supply chain strategy.” — Earl J. Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce a new report to its DesigN Analysis-Infrastructure (DNA-I) research series. The DNA-I series focuses on radio access network (RAN) equipment teardown reports. These reports provide invaluable insight into the design philosophies and architectures for the major radio equipment OEMs as well as a complete bill of materials (BOM) for major semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and passive component products and suppliers.

The new report is on a Huawei Technologies 5G NR remote radio unit (RRU), the RRU 5818, which is an 8T8R RRU capable of RF output power of 50W per channel for a total RF power output of 400W at the operating frequency of 3500MHz, making it one of the highest power single sector 5G NR RRUs available on the market.

“The RRU 5818 illustrates the massive shift in Huawei Technologies’ semiconductor supply chain strategy after the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security’s (“BIS”) export ban in May 2019. The subsequent tighter restrictions issued by the BIS through August 2020 have made it essentially impossible for Huawei Technologies to openly purchase a semiconductor device from any company in the world. Our analysis of both the semiconductor suppliers as well as the level of functional integration within the RRU shows how Huawei Technologies has modified its radio designs,” says Lum.

