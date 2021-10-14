Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,786 in the last 365 days.

Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 in Eaton County closed starting Oct. 19

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Eaton

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-69 Cochran Road

CLOSEST CITY:    Charlotte

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

PROJECT:   The Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed and detoured for rebuilding. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project news and updates, subscribe to the I-69 rebuilding project e-mail list.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to take Cochran Road to Old US-27 (Marshall Road) to Ainger Road to access southbound I-69.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Poster for Rebuilding Michigan Project Profiles - I-69 Calhoun/Eaton

You just read:

Cochran Road ramp to southbound I-69 in Eaton County closed starting Oct. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.