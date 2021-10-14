Organic Seafood Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic seafood market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled. “Organic Seafood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global organic seafood market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Organic seafood refers to the aquaculture-based food products produced without the use of chemical fertilizers, antibiotics and pesticides. Under organic aquaculture, aquatic animals are reared on natural supplements under humane and hygienic conditions. In recent years, the demand for organic seafood has escalated with the expanding organic aquaculture sector based on the optimization of nutritional content, food quality and productivity of resources.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-seafood-market/requestsample
With the rising foodborne illnesses in conventionally produced seafood products, there has been an increasing demand for organic seafood worldwide. The growing awareness about the benefits of a protein-rich diet has also encouraged consumers to opt for organic seafood products. Besides this, various incentives and policies implemented by several governmental bodies to promote organic fish farming practices have also contributed to the market growth. Organic seafood is also gaining traction all across the globe due to the increasing adoption of responsible and sustainable aquaculture practices. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic seafood market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Anova Seafood B.V.
Artisanfish LLC
Dom International Limited
Glenarm Organic Salmon Ltd.
Mowi ASA
Mseafood Corporation
Nueva Pescanova S.L. (ABANCA Corporación Bancaria, S.A.)
Omarsa S.A.
Pacific American Fish Company Inc.
Royal Greenland A/S
Thai Union Group PCL
Trident Seafoods Corporation
Tropical Aquaculture Products Inc. (Geneseas Holding S.A.)
Organic Seafood Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Fishes
Salmon
Pollock
Tuna
Others
Crustaceans
Crabs
Shrimps
Prawns
Others
Molluscs
Scallops
Oysters
Others
Others
Breakup by Product Form:
Fresh
Frozen
Canned
Chilled
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-seafood-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
North America Whole Milk Powder: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whole-milk-powder-market
North America Vegetable Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegetable-oil-processing-plant
Soy Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-sauce-market
Animal Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market
Alginate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alginate-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here