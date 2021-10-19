IVDN IVDN Insultex House Wrap IVDN Testing IVDN About IVDN IDI Gear

Leap in Energy Saving Insulation Beyond All Competition for the Multi-Billion Dollar Apparel and Home Building Markets: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTC: IVDN)

INNOVATIVE DESIGNS, INC (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

We are excited to join forces with one of North America’s leading sales agencies, Mr. Shein’s agency has introduced Insultex® to some of the finest clothing manufacturers that exist.” — Joseph Riccelli, CEO of IVDN

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Leap in Energy Saving Insulation Beyond All Competition for the Multi-Billion Dollar Apparel and Home Building Markets: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTC: IVDN)  Patented InsultexInsulation with R-Value Far Superior to All Competition. High Value Applications in Both the Apparel and Home Building Markets. Strong Customer Testimonials from InsultexUsers and Distributors. New Agreement with Junior Trend for Apparel International Marketing. New Agreement with Construction Component Sales for House Wrap Marketing to Wide Client Base of Top Building Product Companies. Innovative Designs Inc . (OTC: IVDN), based in Pittsburgh, manufactures and markets its patented Insultexmaterial that represents a quantum leap forward in insulation as the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. IVDN products deliver optimum warmth and comfort with insulating, windproof, and waterproof protection. IVDN has used its proprietary Insultexmaterial to commercialize both clothing and home building insulation products. The home building product line is marketed under the trade name Insultex House Wrapand is entering the global marketplace at a time when concern over climate issues the need for greater energy efficiency is growing at a fever pace.This new evacuated cellular structured fabric, available exclusively from IVDN, is truly revolutionary. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best Insulation and IVDN Insultexincorporates countless evacuated cells. These individual cells create a tortuous path. Insultex consists of a three-dimensional network of a countless number of evacuated cells, which impacts the conduction of thermal energy. The result of these countless number of evacuated cells is the creation and enforcement of a thermal energy tortuous path within the Insultex. The definition of tortuous is "full of twists, turns, or bends; twisting, winding, or crooked." This three-dimensional tortuous path of thermal energy transport leads to a significant increase in the effective thickness of the Insultex, thus increasing the effective thermal energy transport route and therefore increasing the insulation effectiveness. For winter clothing applications, this is the key to keeping people warm. Other properties possessed by IVDN Insultexinclude being very thin, lightweight, flexible, waterproof, windproof and buoyant.From an investment perspective, IVDN has a very attractive share structure with only about 33 million shares outstanding and a public float of about 16 million shares. Additionally, according to the latest 10-K filing, CEO Joseph Riccelli and two Directors are holding over 8 million of these shares making IVDN a very lean stock which can climb easily as buying comes in. High Potential Commercial Marketing for IVDN InsultexProductsClothing Applications:A factual example of the efficiency of IVDN Insultexis as follows: 1 layer of Insultexprotects a person to sub-freezing temps. 1 square yard of Insultexis 0.021 inches thick and weighs 0.42 oz. 8.8 oz. of Insultexcan float approx. 287 lbs. of body weight. Insultexhas a melting point of 194°F. Insultexmaterial can be sewn and/or laminated. Multiple layers of Insultexcan be used to provide practically unlimited levels of insulation.This incredible IVDN material can be used in outerwear, gloves, hats, pants, tents, sleeping bags, coolers, boots, swimsuits, blankets, comforters; just about anything that would benefit from its remarkable insulating or buoyant qualities.Home Building Applications:According to Grand View Research, the global insulation market size was estimated at USD $52.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% going forward. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation is estimated to propel growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries such as China, India, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drive the need for better infrastructure. Moreover, increasing regulatory support and demand for residential and industrial insulation are the factors estimated to fuel the product demand.USA Insulation reports the insulation industry in the US is a 7.5-billion-dollar market that’s poised to grow over 6% year over year. Most of this growth is being driven by the residential housing market as Baby Boomers downsize and Millennials begin purchasing their first homes, many of which are under-insulated and will need to be brought up to code.Clearly, IVDN has huge revenue generation potential in this expanding market with the company’s patented Insultex House Wrapproduct that offers significantly superior capabilities and advantages which no other manufacturer can match.IVDN Insultex House Wrapis Water and Moisture-Resistant, Air and Wind-Resistant, and also UV-Resistant. Insultex protects against water intrusion that could get behind the exterior cladding which in turn can cause mold, mildew and rotting. Insultex will increase comfort in a building structure by reducing drafts and increasing its efficiency. UV inhibitors are blended into the polymeric material to protect it from harmful ultraviolet degradation.The IVDN Insultex House Wrapis a unique product with no equal in the commercial industry, as it provides valuable enhancements to any structure. Insultex House Wrapis comprised of two components. The first being the outer layer, which is a cross laminated polyolefin open mesh nonwoven. The second layer consists of the polymeric evacuated closed-cell structure. It offers the following benefits:High tear resistance.Increased burst strength.Breathability.Excellent Drainage properties.Low elongation.Excellent dimensional stability.IVDN Insultex House Wrapis made from Low Density Polyethylene. Insultex™ is the ultimate high-performance alternative to other building insulation products and house wraps. Being pliable, thin, waterproof, and having an exceptional R-value, contractors and builders now choose to implement IVDN Insultex into their products because the insulation provides their products with the high thermal insulation performance without the bulk associated with many insulation products. Contractors and builders can laminate, perforate, and sew IVDN Insultex™, making it an extremely versatile material R-Value TestedThe majority of extensive testing for IVDN has been conducted by an independent certified laboratory using an accreditation agency-approved modified ASTM-C518 protocol. Other relevant thermal tests were conducted by accredited, independent materials testing laboratories.This first component of IVDN Insultex House Wrapprovides the water vapor barrier between the outer environmental harsh weather conditions and the building’s interior. It consists of a thin polymeric layer with the ability to protect the wall structure from wind, air and moisture. It is able to provide practical answers to tough environmental challenges in the construction industry worldwide. Construction material manufacturers use this fabric as reinforcement in a variety of construction-related products, such as roofing composites and radiant barriers.The second and key component to IVDN Insultex House Wrapis a proprietary insulation. By adhering a 1 mm layer to the above-mentioned open mesh nonwoven, the result is a house wrap with an R-Value of 6.Contractors & builders who use IVDN Insultex House Wraphave the ability to not only add a water vapor, air and wind barrier, but add an additional R-6 insulation to a structure. All of this is accomplished by applying IVDN Insultex House Wrapthe same way other house wraps are attached to a structure. Siding contractors can now offer their customers an additional R-Value by simply applying IVDN Insultex House Wrapto the existing structure. Builders who have to meet more stringent R-Value requirements can simply add IVDN Insultex House Wrapto their wall structure and immediately add an additional R-6 insulation value. Lindus Construction Partners with IVDN for Insultex™ House WrapWell established Lindus Construction of Wisconsin has announced a working partnership IVDN for marketing, sales and installation of IVDN Insultex™ House Wrap. Lindus is now the exclusive IVDN distributor in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa & North Dakota. Lindus C.O.O. Andy Lindus believes that the IVDN Insultex™ House Wrapwill allow him to continue revolutionizing his industry meeting the new standards for side wall laws.Read more on the Lindus Construction and their commitment to IVDN Insultex™ House Wrapon the Lindus website here:IVDN also has many unsolicited testimonials on record from very satisfied customers in the building and construction industry. These specific testimonial reviews, available to anyone, again verify that the InsultexHouse Wrap products do indeed deliver superior energy efficiency and other significant advantages including unmatched thinness, breathability and cost levels. Further, IVDN notes that it has never received even a single customer complaint regarding the superior and unmatched performance of its InsultexHouse Wrap. Innovative Designs Adds Canadian Apparel Agency for International SalesOn October 5th IVDN announced entering into a sales agreement with Canadian-based Junior Trend to represent its Insultexinsulation in Canada, Europe, China, and many selected accounts in the United States. Junior Trend is one of North America’s leading clothing sales agencies. Since August they have begun introducing IVDN Insultexto some of Canada’s & Europe's best coat companies, to use in their fall 2022 collections.Steve Shein, President of Junior Trend, commented, “I have been in the coat business for over 30 years. I owned the largest domestic coat manufacturer in Canada. My experience in outerwear brand building has been highly successful and my coat manufacturing experience is extensive. The unique technology used in Insultexshall revolutionize how designers manufacture coats, as one millimeter of thickness shall create the same warmth as a luxury down coat at a fraction of the price. This animal free product is biodegradable & breathable, exactly what the sustainable world is asking for. Imagine a hoodie as warm as a luxury down coat? The possibilities are limitless. I expect to see exponential growth in Insultexsales for the outerwear market.” IVDN Adds New House Wrap Distributor Serving Numerous Top Building Manufacturers in Texas, Oklahoma, and LouisianaOn September 30th IVDN announced a signed distributorship agreement from Construction Component Sales Inc, to represent its Insultex House Wrap. Construction Component Sales, Inc. (CCSI) is an independent sales agency, representing top building products manufacturers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. CCSI was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.CCSI services include product marketing, sales support, technical and installation training, and supply chain consulting to all participants in each product’s custody chain. They currently have business relationships with the following list of companies: Homasote, Tytan Professional, Backyard Elements, E-Z Gutter Guard, Nichiha, Indital, Sagiper PVC Siding, Wall/Ceiling, Magtech, Therma Wood Technologies, Perma R Products, Getzner Sound Proofing, Cox Contemporary Barn Doors, CMT Orange Tools and Ultra Aluminum Fencing & Railing.Chris Strong, President of Construction Component Sales, Inc, commented, “We entered into this distributorship agreement because of the amazing technology this product has to offer. Before we decided to represent this product, we introduced it to our key accounts. IVDN's Insultex House Wrap Installation