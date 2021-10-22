From Spectator to Speaker: Resort’s Path to Carbon-neutral Leads from UN’s Rio Earth Summit 1992 to Glasgow COP26 2021
Caribbean’s only carbon-neutral hotel to share framework for guilt-free regenerative vacationsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been 29 years since the world-famous 1992 United Nations Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit and Ewald Biemans, Owner/CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba is still as inspired as the day he heard the call to action given to the world at that conference. An avid news follower, Biemans feverishly read and watched all the coverage he could find on the tiny island of Aruba as the pivotal 1992 gathering took place. Describing it as “a wake-up call,” the conference accelerated his early efforts to what is now the Caribbean’s most eco-awarded and first carbon-neutral hotel by 2018 and ultimately, a United Nations honoree.
Last year, Bucuti & Tara became the first hotel in United Nations’ history to win the coveted Global UN 2020 Climate Action Award for Climate Neutral Now. This year, Biemans has been invited to attend as a speaker at UN’s 26th annual climate change conference, Conference of the Parties, or COP26, November 1-12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland and expects to draw 30,000 attendees. COP26 is deemed the world’s most significant summit on climate change in the race to keep a temperature rise limit of 1.5 degrees within reach cited by the 2015 Paris Agreement with just nine years left before ecological consequences would be catastrophic and irreversible.
Giving away the solution: “highly scalable and replicable” for the hospitality industry
While the topic of climate change is daunting, Biemans’ appearance will provide more than hope as he will provide solid support and actionable initiatives that can be implemented in hotels and similar businesses. Upon awarding Bucuti & Tara, the UNFCCC Secretariat commended the resort for being “highly replicable and scalable,” thus uniquely positioning it to help others throughout the world’s massive travel and tourism sector representing 10% of global GDP. Biemans’ COP26 appearance will help demystify the process of going net-zero, how to structure the necessary framework, and share how hoteliers can deliver a memorable vacation that is both financially successful as well as regenerative.
“Every day I reflect on the UN’s Rio Earth Summit of 1992 as the call to action we heeded at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in ultimately leading us to provide a guilt-free vacation that lets guests trade carbon footprints for sandy ones, and it will be an honor to share at COP26 with others our sustainability solutions so that we are all winners, because we must all win to have a healthier, safer, more resilient future,” shares Ewald Biemans, Owner/CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Climate change is the largest pandemic of this lifetime.”
Vacationing that saves the future
Bucuti & Tara has an eye on the future by helping guests plan regenerative vacations for the present. It knows guests seek vacations to take a break from the daily grind and often times to reconnect with one another. Vacations are a time when indulgences are given into and Bucuti & Tara is helping guests do so while still protecting the planet for generations to come.
As the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral hotel, the resort stay is already guilt-free. Now with the addition of a Carbon Offset Concierge, guests can make their entire vacation guilt-free from wheels up to wheels down.
