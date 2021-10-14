Commissioner, FDCA, Gujarat - Dr. Hemant. G. Koshia inaugurates “Ortiv-Q3 – a SOTAX Joint Venture” in Ahmedabad
The Grand Inauguration of Ortiv-Q3 state-of-the-art Pharmaceutical Research and Analytical Laboratory in Ahmedabad took place on 10th October 2021.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly inaugurated lab is located on Sarkhej Bavla Highway. Recently, SOTAX Group and Ortiv-Q3 had announced their collaboration, further strengthening their capabilities in the field of Pharma Services.
The inauguration took place at hands of Dr. Hemant. G. Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Control Administration Gujarat and in presence of Guest of Honour Rolf Benz, CEO and President of the Board of SOTAX Group.
The laboratory facility is spread over of ten thousand sqft. and is a new, state-of-the-art infrastructure including modern workspace and set of latest instruments to perform cGMP analytical services with a clear focus on complex dosage forms characterization. The new infrastructure will facilitate accelerating complex formulation development program of global clients and shall work with a high throughput to perform excellent services to our customers. Soon the lab will be accredited by various regulatory agencies.
The new lab will offer various Routine Analytical Services (GMP) for QC and stability studies, Clinical and commercial batch release. Analytical Method Validation, Method Transfer. R&D Services like In Vitro Release Testing (IVRT, USP type 1-7), IVPT, Reverse Engineering, Q3 characterization (physico-chemical), API screening & impurities characterization. It would also support services like Troubleshooting & Investigations, Training, Consulting, Audits, Support for Q1/ Q2 regulatory clearance
About SOTAX:
The SOTAX Group headquartered in Switzerland, is the leading global provider of complete testing solutions for Research and Development (R&D), Quality Control (QC), and In-Process Control (IPC) departments of the pharmaceutical industry. SOTAX’s instruments, software, and services are recognized by their customers worldwide as the industry benchmark for best-in-class solutions. It is also the only analytical services supplier specialized in R&D for dissolution and release testing. The company is offering a high level of expertise for complex dosage forms testing as well as an FDA-inspected facility for routine cGMP testing. Its laboratories, located all over the globe, are operating for clients worldwide ranging from virtual companies to big Pharma including generic.
About Ortiv-Q3:
The Ortiv-Q3 company, founded by enthusiastic and experienced pharma professionals (Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Ashish Gupta), provides a complete suite of drug release testing for a variety of dosage forms ranging from simple tablets to complex formulations like microspheres, suspensions, emulsions, nano-dispersions, liposomal and topical formulations. Also, Ortiv provides in-vitro permeation studies for topical and solid orals. The company is equipped with innovative and novel tools like micro dialysis and oral formulations permeation evaluation system, which can minimize the risk of bio-failures.
