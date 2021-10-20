Proposed class action against Sudbury staffing agencies seeks $10M for unpaid training
Alexandra Monkhouse, Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers
Sudbury, Ontario – A proposed class-action is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies for unpaid training.
Alexandra Monkhouse, of Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers in Toronto, says the two agencies, Workforce Inc. and SOS (Sudbury), place skilled workers in and around the Northern Ontario area.
Monkhouse has applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to have the claim of a former employee of both agencies certified as a Class Action. Monkhouse Law is also actively seeking others who were not paid for undertaking training programs in contravention of the Ontario Employment Standards Act.
The claim CV-21-00669432-00CP is available here: https://www.monkhouselaw.com/workforce-and-sos-unpaid-training-class-action/
“At this stage, we are looking to the court to certify this as a Class Action and to allow the court to deal with the action for the group because there are many others in the same situation,” says Monkhouse. “This is the first step of the legal journey toward justice because the Employment Standards Act is quite clear about this. Time spent in training that is required by the employer or the law as a condition of employment will be considered working time and must be compensated.”
The claim alleges Workforce and SOS systemically required employees to complete training but did not pay them and sometimes demanded they pay any costs associated with the training out of their own pockets, again contrary to the Employment Standards Act, says Monkhouse.
“Individually, they could never afford to hire legal counsel and to mount this case but that’s what Class Actions are for,” she says. “This is a group of people who were wronged by the actions of these companies and they deserve compensation. It also sends a strong message to employers not to take advantage of employees.”
The claim seeks $10 million to cover lost wages that includes $4 million in punitive damages.
Meanwhile, Monkhouse is actively seeking anyone who worked for Workforce or SOS in Ontario and was directed to undertake training without pay and or pay for the training programs themselves to contact their office and share their details at monkhouselaw.com.
Former Workforce and SOS employees can have a confidential conversation about the class action by contacting Lexa Cutler or lexa.cutler@monkhouselaw.com. Individuals can also submit their information on the Monkhouse Law website to be sent updates on the case.
About Toronto-based Monkhouse Law: We’re an employment law firm specializing in wrongful dismissal, human rights law, employment insurance claims, human resources law, and denied long-term disability claims and we also have a strong track record fighting Class Action cases for employees.
None of the allegations in the proposed lawsuit have been tried in court.
