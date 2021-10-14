Amber Satterfield of Feel Good Nourishment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OWASSO, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being healthy doesn’t have to be hard. All it takes is an open mind and a willingness to make changes.

Amber Satterfield wants to help her clients eliminate suffering and find freedom and nourishment in their body.

Amber is a holistic health advocate and the founder of Feel Good Nourishment, where she guides and empowers her clients to go from chronic suffering to symptom relief, vitality and health.

Amber provides ongoing support, empowerment, and guidance as clients set health goals and make sustainable, lasting changes that improve their health and happiness.

As a health coach, Amber puts the power back in her clients’ hands.

“I want to educate and empower my clients to be curious,” says Amber. “I want them to be motivated enough to care about how they're feeling every day.”

Diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 2008 and multiple other Autoimmune Diseases in the years that followed, Amber has now been symptom free for over six years. In fact, she’s healthier than she’s ever been.

“Having a chronic illness is a very lonely place to be,” recalls Amber. “I had been sick for about 14 years, in and out of the ER all the time, and I just decided I was going to take my health into my own hands.”

In 2019, after over a decade as an engineer, she decided that helping others with their health was her passion and so was born Feel Good Nourishment.

“I don't want others to feel what I felt if I can help it,” says Amber. “I want to help people who were like me, who had, no hope, no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today, Amber is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Registered Yoga Teacher, Emotion Code practitioner and Reiki Master.

As a health coach, Amber specializes in integrative nutrition with a focus on functional medicine. She works with her clients to make lifestyle changes and choose health-promoting practices that produce real and lasting results.

According to Functional Medicine Practices, we look for the root causes and personally work with each client to make lifestyle changes that promote ease in the body that are unique to each person. Amber includes a host of tools in her toolkit to successfully adapt to each of her clients.

“Simple, small changes can transform your life,” says Amber. “You will develop a deeper understanding of food and lifestyle choices that work best for you, improving your energy, balance, health, and happiness.”

Close Up Radio will feature Amber Satterfield in an interview with Jim Masters on October 18th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.feelgoodnourishment.com