Dr. Vasilike Rauch of Professional Hearing Management Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

VALPARAISO, IN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Hearing Management, a leading provider of hearing health services founded by audiologist Dr. Vasilike Rauch, is proud to announce its new suite of advanced audiologist services designed to address the link between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline. This initiative is raising awareness around the significant impact of untreated hearing conditions on dementia and atrophy while offering solutions that mitigate their effects.

Hearing health is a critical component of overall well-being that has long been overlooked. Spanning decades, and reinforced by recent studies, research indicates that untreated hearing loss can significantly accelerate cognitive decline. In fact, individuals with untreated hearing loss are between 200% and 500% more likely to develop dementia—a statistic that underscores the urgent need for proactive hearing treatment.

“The connection between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline is an often-overlooked aspect of brain health,” explains Dr. Vasilike Rauch, founder of Professional Hearing Management. “We are bringing this vital reality to the forefront, educating our community on how addressing hearing loss early can serve as a preventive measure against dementia and cognitive atrophy.”

The interplay between hearing loss and cognitive health is complex. Historically, approximately 40% of dementia cases were considered to have environmental causes, with genetics accounting for the remaining 60%. However, recent insights suggest a more balanced distribution, with environmental factors—including untreated hearing loss—becoming increasingly prevalent. With the number of individuals experiencing chronic hearing conditions rising, it is imperative that hearing health is prioritized as part of a broader dementia prevention strategy.

Professional Hearing Management’s advanced audiologist services focus on comprehensive assessment and personalized treatment plans. By providing sound stimulation through hearing devices, patients maintain auditory connections that prevent or slow down brain atrophy—and the resulting cognitive decline. Essentially, sound stimulation serves as a key element in preserving memory and preventing the progression of dementia.

A notable contribution to the dialogue on cognitive health comes from The Lancet Journal, which identified untreated hearing loss as the number one modifiable factor in preventing cognitive decline. This assertion aligns with Professional Hearing Management’s mission to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to take control of their hearing health and reduce their risk of dementia.

Professional Hearing Management also emphasizes the role of tinnitus, a symptom of hearing loss that, if left untreated, can further increase the risk of dementia. By highlighting the interrelation of these conditions, the company is educating patients and the broader public about the critical importance of early intervention.

“Our comprehensive audiology services are not just about treating hearing loss—they’re about enhancing overall quality of life,” explains Dr. Rauch. “We are committed to offering support and effective solutions that empower individuals to take proactive steps toward retaining their cognitive and auditory functions.”

Professional Hearing Management’s approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the intricate relationship between the auditory system and brain health. By facilitating direct sound stimulation and implementing cutting-edge hearing technology, the company’s services aim to prevent brain atrophy, a key contributor to memory loss and dementia.

To raise awareness and educate the community on these pivotal issues, Professional Hearing Management will host a series of workshops and seminars, open to the public, over the coming months. These events will cover the latest findings on hearing loss and cognitive decline, and offer attendees practical guidance on preventing and managing these conditions.

Continued innovation and patient-centered care remain at the heart of Professional Hearing Management’s philosophy. By prioritizing the intersection of hearing and cognitive health, Dr. Rauch and her team are making significant strides in the fight against dementia and creating a brighter, more aware future for their patients.

For more information about Dr. Vasilike Rauch or Professional Hearing Management, please visit https://prohearingmgmt.com/

