Michelman Introduces Bio-Based Solutions that Enhance Exterior Wood & Concrete Coatings

NatureShield® is Michelman’s line of bio-based surface modifiers that allow formulators to develop coatings with an increased amount of bio-sourced materials.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NatureShield® is Michelman’s line of bio-based surface modifiers that allow formulators to develop coatings with an increased amount of bio-sourced materials without jeopardizing their quality. It includes various environmentally-friendly emulsions, dispersions, and natural oil blends designed to improve the weatherability of exterior surface coatings by providing water resistance and water bead to wood and concrete.

When used as an alternative to synthetic surface modifiers in high-quality coatings, Michelman’s bio-based technology demonstrates comparable or enhanced abrasion resistance, improved scratch resistance, and superior matting. In addition, these surface modifiers comprise significant levels of sustainable materials providing performance properties that meet or exceed the standard set by synthetic products in the marketplace.

Explains Melanie Bauer, the company’s Global Marketing Director for Coatings, “These products enhance the natural pattern of wood, and are an effective additive for improving the durability and aesthetics of stone-based substrates. Furthermore, all products in the NatureShield® family contain at least 10% naturally derived content. Those with 50% or greater are designated as bio-based; those with 10-49% are designated as bio-containing.”

Michelman will feature its bio-based NatureShield® solutions in booth #302 at the Western Coatings Show held October 17-20 in Las Vegas, NV. Additionally, Ms. Emily Curry, Michelman’s Global Marketing Manager for Coatings, will also be presenting “Sustainable Surface Modifiers” on October 20th.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fiber & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers to produce consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.