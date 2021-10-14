Submit Release
Weber named new wildlife biologist in Wheatland

Laramie -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Keaton Weber as the new wildlife biologist in Wheatland. Weber replaces Martin Hicks, who was promoted to Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Laramie Region.

Weber grew up hunting white-tailed deer in rural Illinois and dreamed of coming west. “Wyoming’s open country and remote areas really appeal to me,” he said. "The Wheatland district has everything from bighorn sheep, mountain lions, and black bears, to great waterfowl hunting and sharp-tailed grouse; it’s got a lot to offer.”

Weber graduated from Iowa State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Ecology and a minor in Forestry. During summer breaks from college, he gained biologist experience by capturing and collaring white-tailed deer fawns.

He began his Game and Fish career as an Access Yes technician in Laramie in the summer of 2018. He then spent one year as the urban nuisance wildlife technician in Cheyenne, and returned to Laramie for a wildlife technician position for 16 months until his promotion.

“I’m excited to jump right into hunting season,” Weber said. “I’m getting to know the people and landowners in my district, getting more familiar with the Wheatland area, and looking forward to getting more involved in the community.”       

- WGFD -

 

