Five Apply For CCA Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider five applicants when it meets to select nominees for the Court of Criminal Appeals opening in the Western Section created by the retirement of the Honorable Alan E. Glenn.

The applicants are:

Donald H. Allen

Kyle Atkins

John W. Campbell

Vicki S. Snyder

Robert W. Wilson

The Council will hold a public hearing on November 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at the Jackson Supreme Court Building located at #6 Highway 45 By-Pass, Jackson to consider the candidates. Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing. All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Jackson Supreme Court Building must check-in with building security and mention that they are present to observe the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments Public Hearing. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.

The Council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Completed applications for all the candidates can be found by clicking on their names above.