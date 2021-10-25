Kempkes Executive K9s Explains Why German Shepherds are Loyal Bodyguards

Michael and Jeannette Kempkes, Owners of Kempkes Executive K9s

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier was a teenager enjoying a quiet day upstairs in his home with the family dog, a German Shepherd named Rex, when he heard glass shattering and the angry voices of intruders. The 16-year-old from Des Moines, Washington hid in a closet while Rex courageously dashed downstairs and into the face of danger.

In the chaos, Javier dialed 911 and while the police were responding, he heard one of the men shouting, “The dog! The dog bit me! Get the dog.”

The intruders beat Rex, who retreated back upstairs. Javier pulled him into the closet as the burglars quickly ransacked the house. They made their way upstairs where Rex mustered all the strength that he had left, lunged from the closet, and attacked them again.

The men shot the dog three times, but sirens were blaring in the distance and the burglars took off. The intruders were never able to harm Javier.

After the incident, Rex, named a hero by the family and their friends throughout the city, was rushed to a veterinarian where he was treated for his wounds and survived.

What are burglars typically after?

In 2020, FBI statistics show that $75 billion in clothing and furs were stolen from homes with just over $1 billion recovered. Homeowners had $10 billion in jewelry and precious metals stolen with only $26 million recovered.

Burglars can grab thousands of dollars’ worth of valuables within 90 seconds of entering the home and most home invasions last for 10 minutes or less, according to Policy Advice.net.

German Shepherds like Rex are invaluable. They have an innate loyalty to the families who love and care for them.

They’re gentle in the household, especially with children, but they can immediately sense danger and respond to fight off intruders.

“German Shepherds are happiest when they know their owner’s expectations, and that includes protecting the family from danger,” says Michael Kempkes, co-owner of Kempkes Executive K9s.

He and his wife Jeannette, owner of Wustenberger-Land, are located in the Los Angeles County community of Agua Dulce, northeast of Los Angeles.

They’re a unique training and breeding team who are unmatched with decades of international experience and their approach to German Shepherds.

Michael notes that while German Shepherds as a breed are courageous and willing to protect, not all dogs have the same abilities.

The German Shepherds that the Kempkes work with are pure, bloodline German Shepherds. These are the most elite dogs who the Kempkes’ train for A-list performers in Hollywood, executives of global brands, and international businesspeople throughout California and the U.S.

“I can sense the inner nature of the dogs,” says Michael, “and what they’re thinking. When a dog has a really good temperament, you can teach them anything.”

Michael began working with elite German Shepherds at age nine in his boyhood home of Borken, Germany and won international competitions when he trained dogs for the German government. He prepared them for work with heavy responsibilities including acting as personal protection dogs for high-level officials, guards for fighter planes, bomb detection, and search and rescue.

An assault in a Pasadena-area neighborhood where she lived, led Jeannette Kempkes to research personal protection dogs. She was working in real estate, had a love for dogs and horses, and discovered the value of German Shepherds.

She was so impressed by the breed that, in 1992, she was among the first in the U.S. to import a pure bloodline German Shepherd.

“I was struck by the dog’s beauty and the breed’s work ethic.”

German Shepherd enthusiasts will recognize the line her dog was descended from: the son of the famous Enzo von der Burg Aliso, descended from the great Quantum von Arminius lines.

German Shepherds have been bred systematically since 1899, when Max von Stephanitz founded the renowned German Shepherd Association, or the German SV—the Deutsche Schaferhunde, the organization that has honored Michael Kempkes for lifetime achievements training pure, bloodline German Shepherds.

The dogs were bred for a purpose and are highly sensitive to disturbance and thrive on mental stimulation.

German Shepherds protect homes from invaders of all kinds, including wild animals, like coyotes who may attack other pets.

In Tampa, Florida, a 7-year-old girl was playing in her backyard while the family’s German Shepherd, Haus, was resting nearby. Suddenly, the dog sprang up.

The grandmother was watching from a window when she saw Haus run near the child, lowering his head, and jumping up, snarling, and lunging.

He was fighting off a snake that was crawling near the girl. The snake bit Haus three times in the leg, but after spending a week in a veterinary clinic’s Intensive Care Unit, Haus made a full recovery.

While homes with sprawling lots may install security cameras, intruders, especially those who take time to plan invasions, may figure out how to avoid camera detection. But they can’t escape the notice of a German Shepherd who’s specially trained as a personal protection dog.

And that makes the dogs priceless for the families who love them.