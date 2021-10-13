Governor Recognizes Passing of Former State Legislator Bill Hudson

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their deepest sympathies to the loved ones and friends of former State Legislator Bill Hudson who passed away October 11, 2021.

“The First Lady and I extend our condolences to the family and friends of former State Legislator Bill Hudson,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Whether he was commanding the Coast Guard, directing the Alaska Marine Highways, or serving as a state legislator, Bill was always passionate about improving Alaska.”

Bill was born in Yuma, Arizona, and became an Alaskan resident in 1974. Before becoming a state legislator, he attended college at Columbia University and the Julliard School of Music. He served in the Coast Guard for 21 years and was a Commander with eight decorations. As a state legislator, he served six terms. Additionally, he was the Director of ASMI, the Commissioner for the Department of Administration and the Director of Alaska Marine Highways.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska state flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in honor of Bill Hudson.

