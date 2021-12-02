Colorado Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Colorado to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation If the Loved One Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

We are passionate about compensation for a Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer in Colorado and who prior to 1982 had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or in the navy.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer to focus in on compensation if prior to 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 depending on the specifics of their asbestos exposure.

A financial compensation settlement for a person like this is based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thronton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, workers at Fort Carson, or Cheyenne Mountain, workers at one of Colorado’s 12 coal fired power plants, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.