Concierge Auctions Announces 17th Century Italian Villa by Famed Architect Giovanni Ruggeri to Auction Without Reserve

In cooperation with Italy Sotheby's International Realty, Concierge Auctions will auction Villa Litta Carini to the highest bidder next month.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich in history, Villa Litta Carini, a Baroque estate tucked in a lush green stretch of Northern Italy, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Cristina Grazioli of Italy Sotheby's International Realty. The property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 11–16 November via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

A true labor of love of the current owner, vast areas of historical restoration have been undertaken at great expense and the villa preserves numerous details, including period furnishings, the grand staircase, stunning frescoes, 17th-century fireplaces, and crystal and brass chandeliers.

“Villa Litta Carini is a remarkable estate that is filled with incredible history. We are looking forward to helping our client pass this property along to a new owner to make their own historical mark on the estate. By working as a team with Concierge Auctions, I know we will be able to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Owner and Managing Partner of Italy Sotheby's International Realty, Lodovico Pignatti Morano.

Having restored and preserved much of the palazzo, the present owners have left some areas untouched; these now present immense possibilities to bring it back to its ancient splendor.

Villa Litta Carini presents an array of possibilities for future owners. While feasibilities carried out thus far have been in the hospitality sector—hotel, bed & breakfast, spa, restaurant—serious interest has come from the corporate sector seeking a training, care, retirement, or education space, and wealthy individuals seeking a private home of magnitude.

The history of Villa Litta Carini began in the 17th century, when famed architect Giovanni Ruggeri designed the central wing of a residence that would come to stand the test of time. The long walkway is flanked with hedges, leading to a Neoclassical portico that marks the entry to the estate. Two vast wings stretch out to either side of the portico, bringing the footprint of the residence to a sprawling 11,000m2. To the rear, several courtyards and a terraced garden overlooking the countryside make the most of a coveted position in the rich Lombardy province.

Originally the home of Count Antonio Cavazzi della Somaglia, the residence was a testament to the wealth and importance of the entire Cavazzi family. Upon the Count’s death in 1688, his great-grandson, Paolo Dati, inherited the estate and elevated it further: an added wing and incomparable reputation made the Villa a holiday destination and popular meeting place for many of 18th-century Italy’s brightest stars in the literature and cultural worlds. Several influential guests have been lavishly entertained and stayed at Villa Litta Carini, such as King Umberto 1 and Giacomo Puccini.

Kitchens, laundries, granaries, livestock, butchers, cellars, gardens, and vineyards all ensured the estate stayed self-sufficient in the loving care of the Dati Somalia family until its sale in 1824. Additional spaces include the historic silk spinning room, or "filanda", nearly 40 meters long with vast cathedral-like vaulted ceilings, untouched and ready for new purpose; the triple-height ballroom on the grand “piano nobile”; the opulent private apartments.

The district of Lodi is nestled in the Lombardy region in the heart of the Po River Valley on the bank of the winding Adda River. Houses in soft pastels and Medieval-style architecture ripple throughout the streets, dotted with gardens that benefit from Lodi’s famously fertile soil. Cultural and natural attractions drive tourism in the area and invite visitors and locals alike to bask in the scenery. The countryside surrounding is filled with farmsteads and museums, with outdoor recreation aplenty both in and out of the River Adda. And, only 45 minutes from Milan, the world capital for fashion and design and the economic heartbeat of Italy.

Villa Litta Carini is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

