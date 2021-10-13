Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Multiple Routes Around Hanover, York County
Crossing closures with detours
Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace at-grade crossings on multiple routes in the county. The crossings will be closed, and detours will be in effect.
The schedule is as follows:
• Monday, October 18 through Wednesday, October 20, York Road (Route 116) between Cannery Road and Deagen Road in Penn Township, just east of Hanover Borough. A detour will use Jacobs Mill Road (Route 3045), Moulstown Road (Route 3071), Route 194, and Wilson Avenue.
• Monday, October 25 through Wednesday, October 27, Carlisle Street (Route 94) at Third Street in Hanover Borough. A detour will use Route 194 and Eisenhower Drive.
• Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29, Elm Street (Route 3098) between High Street and Garfield Street in Hanover Borough. A detour will use Route 116 and Route 94.
This schedule is weather permitting.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###