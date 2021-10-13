Submit Release
Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Multiple Routes Around Hanover, York County

​Crossing closures with detours

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace at-grade crossings on multiple routes in the county. The crossings will be closed, and detours will be in effect.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 18 through Wednesday, October 20, York Road (Route 116) between Cannery Road and Deagen Road in Penn Township, just east of Hanover Borough. A detour will use Jacobs Mill Road (Route 3045), Moulstown Road (Route 3071), Route 194, and Wilson Avenue. 

Monday, October 25 through Wednesday, October 27, Carlisle Street (Route 94) at Third Street in Hanover Borough. A detour will use Route 194 and Eisenhower Drive.

Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29, Elm Street (Route 3098) between High Street and Garfield Street in Hanover Borough. A detour will use Route 116 and Route 94.

This schedule is weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

