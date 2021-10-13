Road Closure Route 2025 (Ankey Hill Road) - Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 2025 (Ankey Hill Road) located in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. The work area will be located between Route 982 and Strouble Road. The work will begin on Monday, October 18 and will end on Monday, October 25. A detour will be place using Route 982, Heinman Road and Shady Lane.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform structure borings needed for the design and future replacement of the current bridge.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

