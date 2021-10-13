Road Closure This Friday on Bailey Corners Road in West Burlington Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3019 (Bailey Corners Road) will be closed in West Burlington Township, Bradford County, for an emergency pipe replacement.

On Friday, October 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace a pipe on Bailey Corners Road between Vroman Hill Road and Overlook Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

A detour using Route 3024 (Fairview Road), Route 3017 (Allen Meadow Road) and Route 514 will be in place while work is being performed. In the event of inclement weather, the pipe replacement will be scheduled on Monday, October 18 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

