Tony Robbins Life Changed Through Network Spinal Analysis
Tony Robbins and his wife experienced network spinal analysis, a holistic chiropractic technique that focuses on the emotional root cause of pain and trauma.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Robbins - aka Tony - hypes up network spinal analysis in front of a live crowd after experiencing this holistic chiropractic care for the first time.
Tony has a crazy schedule. We can all assume this to be true. He's constantly flying around, giving talks, running events, and standing. Naturally, his body is taking a beating over time.
Tony Robbins experienced network spinal analysis, also known as network spinal or NSA, for the first time with his wife. From that point on, their lives were changed! His wife was actually the one in physical pain, which led them to try NSA out. They both received care from Donny Epstein, the founder, and were able to experience huge emotional releases from network spinal. This type of holistic care digs deeper than you'd expect.
Tony's wife said that things came up from her past that he hadn't even known at that time yet. There is an emotional component to this work that people are surprised about! Network spinal can work on people of all shapes and sizes, as shown by Tony Robbins. He's massive. Many chiropractors would likely be intimidated. Especially if they had to do the traditional cracking method that many chiropractors practice.
Network spinal involves no bone-cracking or popping. That's one reason why it is drastically different from what most of us know of when we think about chiropractic. You must be wondering this: how does it work then?
NSA works with energies throughout the back, neck, and spine to unwind tension that has been stored over time. You often see huge releases of this tension on the chiropractic table.
“I am stronger, more inspired, creative, and healthy because of this work. It has personally and professionally helped me to maximize my ability to contribute to others” – Tony Robbins
Network spinal continues to wow people through its fascinating 'network wave' when people receive this care.
Gene Dawson
High Living Chiropractic
email us here
Tony Robbins talks about Dr. Donny Epstein & Network Spinal Chiropractic