Mosten Guthrie Academy Partners with Leading High Conflict Expert, Bill Eddy for Innovative Training
Helping Professionals Help Those Dealing With High Conflict Matters with a Ground-Breaking Training for Managing High Conflict in Mediation
Mediating high conflict disputes requires a shift from many standard mediation approaches and should have more structure and focus away from common mediation topics, such as emotions and the past.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Co-Founders of the Mosten Guthrie Academy for Mediation and Collaborative Professionals, Legal Legend, Forrest "Woody" Mosten and Online Mediation Expert, Susan Guthrie are thrilled to announce that High Conflict Expert, Bill Eddy has joined the faculty of the Academy. Bill will be offering a 12 hour course on high conflict mediations and will be facilitating a monthly group on mediating with high conflict clients in early 2022.
— Bill Eddy
Bill Eddy, has a well deserved international reputation for his insights and training for professionals in dealing with high conflict adults. His newest book, "Mediating High Conflict Disputes", underscores that reputation and adds his stature as a master trainer of mediators. He is a lawyer, therapist, mediator, best-selling author, co-founder, and Chief Innovation Officer of the High Conflict Institute. He pioneered the High Conflict Personality Theory (HCP Theory) and has become an international expert on managing disputes involving high conflict personalities and personality disorders. He provides training to lawyers, judges, mediators, managers, human resource professionals, businesspersons, healthcare administrators, college administrators, homeowners’ association managers, ombudspersons, law enforcement, therapists and others. He has been a speaker and trainer in over 30 U.S. states and 10 countries.
Bill recently released the instant best-seller, Mediating High Conflict Disputes, to world-wide acclaim. This book sets the groundwork for the innovative New Ways for Mediators" Program. Attendees of the program will receive a copy of the book and will have an opportunity to interact directly with Bill as part of this virtual training.
More information about this training:
In this 12-hour training, Bill Eddy will provide training in five high conflict personality disorders and managing high conflict individuals. He will present his new approach to mediating such disputes: New Ways for Mediation. This approach includes several paradigm shifts from ordinary mediation by not relying on insight, expression of emotions or discussions of the past.
Instead, this method focuses on teaching clients four simple skills to use within a simple structure that keeps them focused on problem-solving solutions and away from venting, re-working the past, extreme demands, rigid positions, and other self-defeating behaviors. The skills for mediators are also simple and less stressful, so that they serve primarily as a guide and source of information throughout the process. Some or all of the tips and tools of this method can be used with any mediation.
The training will take place virtually on November 30th and December 1st from 8am - 12pm PT / 11am - 3pm ET. You can find more information and register for the special training at www.mostenguthrie.com. Direct inquiries can be sent to admin@mostenguthrie.com.
Bill Eddy was recently a guest on The Divorce & Beyond Podcast with Susan Guthrie, Esq. discussing the benefits and methods for mediating high conflict divorces. This episode, and all of Bill's appearances on the show, are among the most downloaded of all time. You can listen to the episode and find out more about the podcast at divorceandbeyondpod.com.
Susan Guthrie
Mosten Guthrie Academy
susan@mostenguthrie.com