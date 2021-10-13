Press Releases

10/13/2021

Governor Lamont Announces $9 Million in Small Cities Grants Awarded to Six Municipalities To Modernize and Rehabilitate Housing

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the State of Connecticut is awarding $9 million in grants to six municipalities for infrastructure upgrades that will modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income individuals.

Awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing, eligible projects are required to be in a municipality with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents and have a focus in improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight, and attracting economic development.

“These grants go a long way toward improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive an encourage continued growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Governor Lamont said.

“These awards will help the quality of life for Connecticut residents in our state-sponsored housing portfolio,” Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno said. “These properties serve households with some of the greatest needs. The Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority have begun working with intent to address our portfolio while leveraging the CDBG Small Cities funding. These federal funds give us flexibility, allowing us to assist municipalities while leveraging different resources together.”

The recipients of this round of CDBG Small Cities grants is as follows:

Ansonia – Modernization at James J. O’Donnell Elderly Housing Complex ($1,500,000) : This project at the James J. O’Donnell Elderly Housing Complex has the goal of making health and safety improvements to this state-sponsored housing portfolio property. Renovations include elevator replacement, generator replacement, replacement of interior and exterior doors, windows, roofing, unit heater replacement, and interior and exterior common area lighting.

Essex – Improvements at Essex Court ($1,500,000) : Essex Court will engage in ADA accessibility for the community room, laundry room, and the creation of full accessibility for several identified units on the campus. Additional repairs include roof replacements throughout, installation of heat pumps and water heaters, storm doors with ADA hardware, and LED lighting throughout. In order to maintain the community way of life at Essex Court, a roofed patio will be installed to encourage gatherings while maintaining social distancing. Also, a full campus backup generator will be installed to service all units in the event of an emergency.

North Haven – Improvements at Temple Pines ($1,500,000) : This project at Temple Pines Senior Living Complex will undertake significant renovations to include, but not limited to, the replacement of the building elevator, replacement of the fire alarm system, and installation of a security camera system. This project will also meet ADA code compliance by renovating the kitchens and bathrooms of three units. Further upgrades meeting accessibility code compliance to common areas to the front entry, laundry, bathrooms, office entry door, and the community room. Energy efficiency improvements throughout will include window replacements, installation of LED interior lighting, and a new trash compactor. This project also includes the installation of a whole campus generator supplying power to all units in the event of an emergency.

Shelton – Modernization at Sinsabaugh Heights ($1,500,000) : The Shelton Housing Authority will coordinate and implement this final phase in the renovations at Sinsabaugh Heights I & II. Having received prior funding, this grant will prepare the campus to sustain itself for several years to come. Renovations will include the removal and Installation of 88 storm doors in Sinsabaugh I & II, installation of 27 PTAC HVAC units in Sinsabaugh II, and the installation of a state-of-the-art fire alarm system in Sinsabaugh II.

Wallingford – Renovations at Ulbrich Heights ($1,500,000) : The Wallingford Housing Authority will undertake significant upgrades incorporating a holistic approach to these renovations utilizing CDBG, state funds, and other local sources. The Small Cities grant will address ADA code compliance upgrades to 48 units, featuring new bathrooms and fixtures, LED lighting, and new windows. Also included is the replacement and installation of seven sewer laterals servicing the Ulbrich Heights apartments. Additionally, based on remaining and/or available funding and the need for enhanced energy efficiency onsite, the buildings will be outfitted with a new thermal envelope and installation of new exterior vinyl siding. Other identified units with deficient kitchens and bathrooms will be upgraded, thereby allowing residents to age-in-place. The garden-style apartments will also see upgrades to bathrooms and kitchens, and exterior doors and locks will be replaced throughout.