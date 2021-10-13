Submit Release
IDNR Announces Award of Snowmobile Trail Grant Funding - 10/13/2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced a $149,000 Illinois Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund (STEF) grant to the Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs (IASC) to support the operation and maintenance of snowmobile trails in the state. 

The IASC will use the grant funds to purchase snowmobile trail insurance, to buy a new snowmobile trail groomer, and to conduct snowmobile trail maintenance.

The STEF grant program provides financial aid to eligible private snowmobile clubs and organizations in Illinois (as noted in Section 3020.10 of the Illinois Administrative Code) for the purpose of assisting them in the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of snowmobile trails and facilities on public lands, designated roadways, or private land opened to such use.  Funds for the grant program come from a portion of snowmobile registration fees collected by the state and are derived from revenue generated in the State Treasurer's Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund.

For information on the STEF grant program, please visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Grants/Pages/SnowmobileTrailEstablishmentFund.aspx

10/13/2021

