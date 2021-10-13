Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - September 2021

|Board Served
|Member
|City
|Selected Date
|Term Start Date
|Position End
|Aerospace Workforce Council
|Alison Myers
|Everett
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|1/1/2075
|Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees
|Amy Parris
|Othello
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|9/30/2023
|Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
|Jacob Kamaunu
|Seattle
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|9/13/2024
|Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
|Mark Riker
|Olympia
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|7/28/2024
|Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
|Kara Skinner
|Shoreline
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/30/2025
|Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
|Bobby Forch Jr.
|Seattle
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/30/2025
|Cascadia College Board of Trustees
|Minerva Butler
|Redmond
|9/21/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Centralia College Board of Trustees
|Mark Scheibmeir
|Chehalis
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Centralia College Board of Trustees
|Pretrina Mullins
|Randle
|9/9/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2025
|Civil Legal Aid Oversight Committee
|Alejandro Sanchez
|Olympia
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/30/2024
|Clark College Board of Trustees
|Jeanne Bennett
|Vancouver
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Clemency and Pardons Board
|Cheryl Angeletti-Harris
|Tacoma
|9/16/2021
|9/27/2021
|9/25/2025
|Columbia Basin College Board of Trustees
|Ofelia Bredt
|Richland
|9/24/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Columbia River Gorge Commission
|Amy Weissfeld
|Stevenson
|9/28/2021
|1/3/2022
|6/12/2025
|Criminal Justice Training Commission
|Kenneth Hohenberg
|Kennewick
|9/24/2021
|9/24/2021
|6/30/2027
|Developmental Disabilities Council
|Sydney Krebsbach
|Cheney
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/30/2023
|Developmental Disabilities Council
|Leigh Spruce
|Mill Creek
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/30/2024
|Developmental Disabilities Council
|Carolina Landa
|Olympia
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/30/2024
|Everett Community College Board of Trustees
|Kelly Shepherd
|Everett
|9/14/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The
|Radhika Krishna
|Olympia
|9/7/2021
|9/7/2021
|6/30/2022
|Financial Education Public-Private Partnership
|Karen Zukaitis
|Edmonds
|9/9/2021
|9/9/2021
|7/31/2022
|Financial Education Public-Private Partnership
|Cathie Winegar
|Spokane
|9/9/2021
|9/9/2021
|7/31/2023
|Financial Education Public-Private Partnership
|Eric Christiansen
|Spokane
|9/9/2021
|9/9/2021
|7/31/2022
|Forensic Investigations Council
|Julie Olson
|Vancouver
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|8/10/2025
|Green River College Board of Trustees
|Jacelyn Boschok
|Kent
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Health Disparities, Governor's Interagency Coordinating Council on
|Leah Wainman
|Coupeville
|9/7/2021
|9/14/2021
|9/13/2024
|Independent Living Council, State
|Terry Redmon
|Lacey
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Independent Living Council, State
|Dion Graham
|Seattle
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Independent Living Council, State
|Alyssa Adwell
|Tacoma
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Lake Washington Institute of Technology Board of Trustees
|John Suk
|Issaquah
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2025
|Landscape Architects, Board of Registration for
|Daren Crabill
|Seattle
|9/7/2021
|9/7/2021
|9/5/2027
|Massage Examining Board
|John Cassinerio
|Sumner
|9/7/2021
|9/8/2021
|9/7/2025
|Naturopathy, State Board of
|Joanne Hillary
|Spokane
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|8/1/2025
|Optometry Board
|Barbara Rollinger
|Seattle
|9/7/2021
|9/20/2021
|9/19/2024
|Physical Therapy, Board of
|Rodney Copes
|Franklin
|9/9/2021
|9/20/2021
|9/18/2025
|Physical Therapy, Board of
|Jeffrey Foucrier
|Tumwater
|9/9/2021
|9/20/2021
|9/18/2025
|Physical Therapy, Board of
|Jennifer Aglubat
|Seattle
|9/9/2021
|9/20/2021
|9/18/2025
|Pierce College Board of Trustees
|Clemencia Castro-Woolery
|Tacoma
|9/2/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Pilotage Commissioners, Board of
|Sandra Bendixen
|Lynnwood
|9/21/2021
|9/21/2021
|12/26/2024
|Podiatric Medical Board
|Lotchie Kerch
|Seattle
|9/16/2021
|9/16/2021
|6/23/2026
|Public Disclosure Commission
|Allen Hayward
|Tumwater
|9/21/2021
|9/21/2021
|12/31/2025
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Jennifer Cole
|Tacoma
|9/16/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Peggy Frisk
|Lake Stevens
|9/16/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Michele Stelovich
|Seattle
|9/16/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Jayson Morris
|Seattle
|9/16/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Tania May
|Olympia
|9/16/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Erica Wollen
|Olympia
|9/16/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2024
|Salmon Recovery Funding Board
|Kaleen Cottingham
|Olympia
|9/9/2021
|9/9/2021
|7/15/2023
|Seattle College District Board of Trustees
|Rosa Peralta
|Seattle
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Sentencing Guidelines Commission
|Cherie Harris
|Kirkland
|9/9/2021
|9/9/2021
|8/2/2024
|Sentencing Guidelines Commission
|Josephine Wiggs-Martin
|Seattle
|9/9/2021
|9/9/2021
|8/2/2024
|Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees
|Ozell Jackson III
|Oak Harbor
|9/24/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|South Puget Sound Community College Board of Trustees
|Rozanne Garman
|Tumwater
|9/7/2021
|10/1/2021
|9/30/2026
|Student Achievement Council, Washington
|Alejandro Alcantar
|Roosevelt
|9/7/2021
|9/7/2021
|6/30/2022
|Transportation Commission
|Hester Serebrin
|Seattle
|9/2/2021
|9/2/2021
|6/30/2027