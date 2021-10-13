Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - September 2021

Board Served Member City Selected Date Term Start Date Position End Aerospace Workforce Council Alison Myers Everett 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 1/1/2075 Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees Amy Parris Othello 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 9/30/2023 Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the Jacob Kamaunu Seattle 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 9/13/2024 Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Mark Riker Olympia 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 7/28/2024 Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Kara Skinner Shoreline 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/30/2025 Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Bobby Forch Jr. Seattle 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/30/2025 Cascadia College Board of Trustees Minerva Butler Redmond 9/21/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Centralia College Board of Trustees Mark Scheibmeir Chehalis 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Centralia College Board of Trustees Pretrina Mullins Randle 9/9/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2025 Civil Legal Aid Oversight Committee Alejandro Sanchez Olympia 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/30/2024 Clark College Board of Trustees Jeanne Bennett Vancouver 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Clemency and Pardons Board Cheryl Angeletti-Harris Tacoma 9/16/2021 9/27/2021 9/25/2025 Columbia Basin College Board of Trustees Ofelia Bredt Richland 9/24/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Columbia River Gorge Commission Amy Weissfeld Stevenson 9/28/2021 1/3/2022 6/12/2025 Criminal Justice Training Commission Kenneth Hohenberg Kennewick 9/24/2021 9/24/2021 6/30/2027 Developmental Disabilities Council Sydney Krebsbach Cheney 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/30/2023 Developmental Disabilities Council Leigh Spruce Mill Creek 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/30/2024 Developmental Disabilities Council Carolina Landa Olympia 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/30/2024 Everett Community College Board of Trustees Kelly Shepherd Everett 9/14/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The Radhika Krishna Olympia 9/7/2021 9/7/2021 6/30/2022 Financial Education Public-Private Partnership Karen Zukaitis Edmonds 9/9/2021 9/9/2021 7/31/2022 Financial Education Public-Private Partnership Cathie Winegar Spokane 9/9/2021 9/9/2021 7/31/2023 Financial Education Public-Private Partnership Eric Christiansen Spokane 9/9/2021 9/9/2021 7/31/2022 Forensic Investigations Council Julie Olson Vancouver 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 8/10/2025 Green River College Board of Trustees Jacelyn Boschok Kent 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Health Disparities, Governor's Interagency Coordinating Council on Leah Wainman Coupeville 9/7/2021 9/14/2021 9/13/2024 Independent Living Council, State Terry Redmon Lacey 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Independent Living Council, State Dion Graham Seattle 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Independent Living Council, State Alyssa Adwell Tacoma 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Lake Washington Institute of Technology Board of Trustees John Suk Issaquah 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2025 Landscape Architects, Board of Registration for Daren Crabill Seattle 9/7/2021 9/7/2021 9/5/2027 Massage Examining Board John Cassinerio Sumner 9/7/2021 9/8/2021 9/7/2025 Naturopathy, State Board of Joanne Hillary Spokane 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 8/1/2025 Optometry Board Barbara Rollinger Seattle 9/7/2021 9/20/2021 9/19/2024 Physical Therapy, Board of Rodney Copes Franklin 9/9/2021 9/20/2021 9/18/2025 Physical Therapy, Board of Jeffrey Foucrier Tumwater 9/9/2021 9/20/2021 9/18/2025 Physical Therapy, Board of Jennifer Aglubat Seattle 9/9/2021 9/20/2021 9/18/2025 Pierce College Board of Trustees Clemencia Castro-Woolery Tacoma 9/2/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Pilotage Commissioners, Board of Sandra Bendixen Lynnwood 9/21/2021 9/21/2021 12/26/2024 Podiatric Medical Board Lotchie Kerch Seattle 9/16/2021 9/16/2021 6/23/2026 Public Disclosure Commission Allen Hayward Tumwater 9/21/2021 9/21/2021 12/31/2025 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Jennifer Cole Tacoma 9/16/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Peggy Frisk Lake Stevens 9/16/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Michele Stelovich Seattle 9/16/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Jayson Morris Seattle 9/16/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Tania May Olympia 9/16/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Rehabilitation Council, Washington State Erica Wollen Olympia 9/16/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2024 Salmon Recovery Funding Board Kaleen Cottingham Olympia 9/9/2021 9/9/2021 7/15/2023 Seattle College District Board of Trustees Rosa Peralta Seattle 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Sentencing Guidelines Commission Cherie Harris Kirkland 9/9/2021 9/9/2021 8/2/2024 Sentencing Guidelines Commission Josephine Wiggs-Martin Seattle 9/9/2021 9/9/2021 8/2/2024 Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees Ozell Jackson III Oak Harbor 9/24/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 South Puget Sound Community College Board of Trustees Rozanne Garman Tumwater 9/7/2021 10/1/2021 9/30/2026 Student Achievement Council, Washington Alejandro Alcantar Roosevelt 9/7/2021 9/7/2021 6/30/2022 Transportation Commission Hester Serebrin Seattle 9/2/2021 9/2/2021 6/30/2027

