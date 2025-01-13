Gov. Inslee appoints Megan K. Murphy to the Court of Appeals, Division III

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Megan K. Murphy to the Court of Appeals, Division III. She is appointed to replace Judge Rebecca Pennell, who was elevated by the Biden Administration to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. The appointment is effective immediately.

Murphy’s nearly 24-year legal career has been primarily focused on medical malpractice defense, although for the first five years of her career she served as a prosecutor for the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She has tried approximately 50 cases to verdict, accumulating extensive jury trial experience, and has appeared before Division III in numerous cases. Murphy is also widely admired for her leadership skills, and she brings years of operational management experience from her positions as an owner and partner.

Murphy has also been very active in her community. Since 2015, she has served as a board member of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, including serving as president and vice president during the pandemic. She has also served as a board member of the Yakima Town Hall since 2022. In addition, Murphy has been an active member of the Yakima Chapter of Washington Women Lawyers, serving as a mentor to women of color who are seeking to join the legal profession. She also volunteers with legal aid clinics and routinely offers pro bono legal services to individuals and entities who otherwise would not be able to afford legal counsel.

“Megan Murphy is a talented leader and well-respected lawyer,” said Inslee. “She is exceptionally well-prepared to serve the Court of Appeals in this role. I'm pleased that she will bring her expertise, work ethic, and compassion to the Court of Appeals, Division III."

Murphy earned her bachelor’s degree from Claremont McKenna College and her law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law.