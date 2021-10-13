October 13, 2021

Free Medicare Counseling and Information Available for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the Medicare Open Enrollment Period fast approaching, the Arkansas Insurance Department (AID) Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP) offers free counseling to assist Arkansans who are eligible for Medicare. AR SHIIP connects Medicare beneficiaries as well as their families and caregivers with certified counselors statewide. The counselors provide guidance in person or over the telephone regarding Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplements, and Medicare Part D (drug plans) at no cost to Arkansans.

AR SHIIP partners conduct informational screenings to determine whether Medicare recipients are eligible for low-income subsidies and/or help with medication costs. The partners review ways to lower out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare recipients and review other ways to save money.

“The Senior Health Insurance Information Program is an important and valuable service we provide Arkansans," said Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain. "We hope that consumers will take advantage of these free services meant to assist them in making the best possible Medicare decisions for their individual needs."

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7. During this time, beneficiaries can review coverage options as well as make changes to their current health insurance coverage.

“Our mission is to educate and empower Arkansans about their options for Medicare,” said AR SHIIP Director, Carroll Astin. “We hope to make the Medicare Open Enrollment process as straightforward as possible so that navigating and selecting coverage options is seamless for Arkansans.”

AR SHIIP provides one-on-one counseling and information for Arkansans eligible for Medicare. All services are free, unbiased, and confidential. For more information, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit https://www.shiipar.com/.

