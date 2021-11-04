JD Technologies Global Selected by Roush Yates Manufacturing to Market Its Manufacturing Solutions to Various Markets
Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions Provides Precision Machining, Post Machine Surface Treatment and Assembly to the Medical, Defense, and Aerospace Markets.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, an established contract manufacturer, announced the forming of a strategic relationship to significantly expand their business and service offerings to medical, military & defense and aerospace customers. Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions and their highly qualified team develop and implement advanced manufacturing processes to cost effectively produce precision, complex metal components and assemblies using a wide range of proven and certified manufacturing technologies.
“We are very pleased that Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions has selected JD Technologies Global, LLC as their strategic partner. They have been extremely successful in helping customers meet or exceed their performance goals with high quality components and sub-systems. I have always been impressed with the engineering, technology, and commitment to win, that Roush Yates Engines puts into the engines they produce for NASCAR. We are honored to be offering this mind set of high performance to our customers in other industries” said John Knott President of JD Technologies Global, LLC.
“We look forward to working with JD Technologies Global, LLC to promote and expand our manufacturing capabilities,” said Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Our partnership will leverage the assets of both companies for continued growth in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. As a world class organization, we are continuously looking for ways to diversify and align our business with the right partners.”
About Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions
Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) provides expertise in highly automated, CNC machining of complex geometry parts for critical applications that require robust process control and post machine surface treatments for the motorsports, aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. In addition, RYMS offers multi-axis mill turns, turning, Swiss turn, and waterjet machining. RYMS also provides post machine surfacing, secondary treatment processes, and sub-assembly services in-house and through a network of validated and approved process suppliers. Our dedication to quality is exhibited by our commitment to meet AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certification and ITAR registration standards. RYMS is located in Mooresville, NC, visit https://roushyatesmfg.com/
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a select group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit https://jdtechsales.com/
John Knott
JD Technologies Global, LLC
+1 781-864-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn