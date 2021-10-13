CIVATREE, IBM & VMWARE PARTNER TO OFFER UP TO 70% TCO SAVINGS USING HYBRID CLOUD FOR SAP, S/4HANA
54% of SAP customers surveyed are planning to deploy S/4HANA leveraging VMware technologies, and IBM cloud will allow for further savings.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civatree Technologies, the leading provider of services and solutions for SAP on VMware today, announces a new partnership with IBM Cloud. Customers moving their SAP workloads to VMware on IBM cloud will reduce operations efforts by two-thirds, improve application availability (avoiding downtime), and achieve improvements in performance and latency. TCO savings of up to 70% are possible for customers utilizing a hybrid approach to their SAP or SAP S/4HANA.
Civatree’s President Richard Lichtenstein said, “Civatree is proud to be at the center of this exciting solution. 54% of SAP customers surveyed are planning to deploy S/4HANA leveraging VMware technologies, and IBM cloud will allow for further savings when customers reduce their data center costs by an average of 40% over three years.”
According to IBM’s Public Cloud Partner Specialist, Mark Gels, “IBM has a differentiated value proposition in the market around both SAP and VMware running on IBM Cloud. Civatree is a trusted partner that can provide value added services to a client looking to migrate their SAP services running on VMware to the public cloud. Very few partners possess the capability and deep expertise that Civatree brings to our joint clients.”
“Civatree’s industry leading SAP on VMware design and migration services extend to IBM Cloud hybrid offering. Our customers continue to look for cost cutting while keeping VMware’s platform. This combination delivers that,” states Lichtenstein.
"IBM Cloud has the widest portfolio of SAP-certified, high performance IaaS services that can be combined with specialist expertise from Civatree. Our clients leverage IBM Cloud to meet current business needs, including data center exits of SAP on VMware,” adds Gels.
Civatree, IBM and VMware presented the benefits of the solution at VMworld 2021. On demand download of the presentation is available via VMware.
ABOUT CIVATREE TECHNOLOGIES
Civatree Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies, is the leading SAP on VMware services partner and the preferred SAP services organization of Dell Technologies. Civatree offers solutions to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their SAP or SAP HANA journey, providing services and products that modernize SAP deployments, from migrations to cloud enablement, automation, and disaster-recovery. Whether it is designing and architecting or conducting a health-check to help improve and transform an existing environment, Civatree is the trusted advisor throughout the journey. Through Civatree’s collective experience, they deliver innovative solutions that greatly reduce costs and enable customers to capitalize on solving today’s SAP efficiency challenges.
Civatree is based in Toronto, Ontario and Miami, FL.
www.civatree.com
Jennifer Oddo, Director of Operations
Civatree Technologies
+1 305-347-5146
