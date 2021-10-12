2021-10-12 16:16:36.42 Jackson County Scratchers Player 'Breaks the Bank'

Submit Release
A lucky Scratchers player from Jackson County purchased a top-prize winning “$100,000 Break The Bank” ticket at Zzoom Liquor and Tobacco, 1501 Highway 40, in Blue Springs.

The $100,000 prize is the first claimed of six top prizes offered in the Scratchers game, which became available for purchase Sept. 27. The game currently has more than $17.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including all prize amounts from $5 to $100,000.

In the last fiscal year, players won more than $92.3 million from playing tickets purchased from Jackson County retailers like Zzoom Liquor and Tobacco. In return, those retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, while more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds supported Jackson County educational programs

