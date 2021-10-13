Route 136 West Newton Bridge Inspection - West Newton Borough, Westmorland County

​

Uniontown, Pa. - PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists of single lane restrictions on the bridge that carries Route 136 over the Youghiogheny River in West Newton. Restrictions will begin on Monday, October 18 will be continue until Wednesday, October 20. The restrictions will occur between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform routine inspection of the bridge. The schedule is subject to change based on the weather.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

