Route 136 West Newton Bridge Inspection - West Newton Borough, Westmorland County

Uniontown, Pa. - PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists of single lane restrictions on the bridge that carries Route 136 over the Youghiogheny River in West Newton. Restrictions will begin on Monday, October 18 will be continue until Wednesday, October 20. The restrictions will occur between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform routine inspection of the bridge. The schedule is subject to change based on the weather. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

