Route 3005 Mayview Road to Reopen Today in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, is expected to reopen to traffic this afternoon, Wednesday, October 13 weather permitting.

Mayview Road between Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Georgetown Road (Route 1010) will reopen to traffic in its original configuration. The roadway has been closed to traffic since late March to allow utility relocation work to occur. Utility work, requiring lane restrictions, will continue for the next several months. Traffic on Mayview Road and Boyce Road will be maintained during this utility work.

The construction project will continue in the spring of 2022 once the utility work is complete. Additional details will be provided prior to construction work resuming next year.

The project includes the installation of left turning lanes in each direction from Boyce Road to Mayview Road, the addition of a right turning lane from northbound Mayview Road to eastbound Boyce Road, a bridge replacement, roadway widening, signal upgrades, and lighting improvements.

Frank Gavlik & Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #