St. Albans // Theft // Request for information

CASE#: 21A204017

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 10/9/21 – 10/12/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 293 Parizo Rd. , Highgate VT

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Derek Tetrault

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12 2021 at 1433 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from 293 Parizo Rd. in Highgate. The owner of the vehicle, Derek Tetrault, indicated that he last saw his 2015 Brown Kia Sportage on Saturday (10/9/21) and realized that it has been stolen from his property on Tuesday (10/12/21). The vehicle was last bearing VT plate 395Y6. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.