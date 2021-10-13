Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 14, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

October 13, 2021                                                                  

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Allen County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

City of St. Marys Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Morristown Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Morristown

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Goshen Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Mill Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

City of Galion

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Crestline

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Community Improvement Corporation of Delaware, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

County Risk Sharing Authority

  IPA

05/01/2020 TO 04/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Whitewater Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Bowerston

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Development Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Village of Prospect

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Village of Woodsfield

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Chesterville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Village of Summerfield

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Western Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Western Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Putnam

Port Authority of Northwestern Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Village of Butler

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Combined General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 18-001 (ComDoc)

 

03/12/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District FP

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District SM

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

New Philadelphia City Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Haskins

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot Memorial Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

