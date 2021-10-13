Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
City of St. Marys Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Morristown Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Morristown
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Jefferson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Goshen Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Columbiana
Columbiana County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Mill Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
City of Galion
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Crestline
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Community Improvement Corporation of Delaware, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
County Risk Sharing Authority
IPA
05/01/2020 TO 04/30/2021
Hamilton
Whitewater Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Harrison County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Bowerston
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Huron County Development Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Village of Prospect
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Village of Woodsfield
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Chesterville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Village of Summerfield
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Western Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Western Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Putnam
Port Authority of Northwestern Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Village of Butler
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County Combined General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 18-001 (ComDoc)
03/12/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District FP
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District SM
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
New Philadelphia City Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Village of Haskins
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Wyandot Memorial Hospital
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
