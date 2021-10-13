Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 14, 2021

For Immediate Release:

October 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize City of St. Marys Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Morristown Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Morristown 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Goshen Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Columbiana Columbiana County General Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Mill Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford City of Galion IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Crestline IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Community Improvement Corporation of Delaware, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin County Risk Sharing Authority IPA 05/01/2020 TO 04/30/2021 Hamilton Whitewater Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Harrison County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Bowerston 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Huron County Development Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Village of Prospect IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Village of Woodsfield 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Chesterville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Village of Summerfield 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Antwerp-Carryall Township Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Western Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Western Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Putnam Port Authority of Northwestern Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Village of Butler IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Sandusky County Combined General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District 18-001 (ComDoc) 03/12/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District FP 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson-Canton Joint Economic Development District SM 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Village of Haskins IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Wyandot Memorial Hospital IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

