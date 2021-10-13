Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Sweetest Girls Pampering Party On Halloween
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Girls Party...Celebrating Sweet Women in LA #celebratingwomen #sweetgirlsparty #treatingyou www.GirlsLovePampering.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency generates proceeds to create fulfilling experiences; is sponsoring a pampering party celebrating sweet women in LA.
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Girls Love Pampering, The Sweetest Girls Party Ever; Celebrating Sweet Women in LA.
The party is by invite only; attendees will enjoy beauty treats (manis and so much more). Location is Santa Monica, on Halloween Day.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "For the Last 10 Years…Recruiting for Good Has Been Creating and Hosting Sweet Parties Celebrating Women!"
How to Attend The Sweetest Party? And Appreciate Today!
1. Carlos will be visiting different shops in LA, and invite unassuming sweet women to The Sweetest Party.
2. Women need to visit site www.GirlsLovePampering.com and RSVP to get details.
3. Come prepared to be pampered and have the time of your life!
About
On Halloween Day in Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good is hosting The Sweetest Girls Party Ever...Celebrating Sweet Women. An invite only Pampering Party rewarding beauty treats: Manis and so much more. www.GirlsLovePampering.com
On Thanksgiving Day, Recruiting for Good is launching a personal and meaningful service helping sweet talented professionals find their Sweetie in LA. Founder, Carlos will volunteer his time to meet and screen professionals who are sincere about finding their Sweet 1 and love life. "Because life is sweeter when shared with someone you love." Want to make a positive impact...Everyone has one sweet friend who deserves to find that special someone introduce them to us....to learn more visit www.FindYourSweetie.com
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn