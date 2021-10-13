Osmosis.org’s Diffusion Studios partners with Nurse.com to create engaging, educational video content
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diffusion Studios, the wholly-owned content innovation arm of Osmosis.org, is collaborating with Nurse.com from Relias to create and share educational videos for healthcare professionals.
Diffusion Studios has partnered with dozens of organizations, ranging from leading healthcare systems and non-profits to life science and medical device companies, to create educational videos and other content based off of the highly-differentiated and effective Osmosis content. As a Relias company, Nurse.com provides reliable content and accurate information to ensure that nurses have the educational materials needed to pursue continuing education in their field and stay up to date in an ever-changing industry. Working together, Osmosis.org’s Diffusion Studios and Nurse.com will be able to bring high-quality video content for point-of-care nursing that is applicable to a wide range of nurses, including BSN, RN, acute care, family, and women's health.
“Nurse.com has been seen as a source of news, information, and education for nurses for over 30 years,” said Emily Christian, the Director of Product Management at Relias. “Our goal is to extend our reach further through the creation of educational videos that speak specifically to nurses about topics that they care about or that help them through their daily practice. We knew Osmosis’ expertise in creating educational videos for healthcare providers would help us achieve this faster than if we approached it on our own.”
“Our team is thrilled to be working with Nurse.com to create engaging videos for frontline nurses,” said Dr. Rishi Desai, the Chief Medical Officer of Osmosis.org. “Given our increasing work in nursing education, with more than 50,000 registered learners and 30+ nursing programs served, we are excited to pair our style with world-class content matter experts from Nurse.com who care deeply about bedside nursing needs.”
About:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of over 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit http://www.Osmosis.org.
Nurse.com, from Relias, is a trusted go-to resource for nurses all over the world. For more than 30 years, they have provided nurse learners with the state and federally approved courses needed for continuing education and personal growth. They also provide reliable content on the latest healthcare trends and a job board to help you achieve your career aspirations. At Nurse.com, we share a common goal with nurses —providing patients the best possible care when they need it. And we're here whenever you need us.
