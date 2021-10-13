Customized Containers and Crates Announced by B2B Industrial Packaging

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company, is now offering two innovative container and crate systems through channel partner Great Northern Laminations. Both eco-friendly solutions take advantage of Laminations’ groundbreaking, high-strength laminated paperboard.

SUREContainer is an alternative to wood, bulk and gaylord containers that is a more ergonomic and safer way for workers to efficiently load contents within a large container. The design allows for one or more sides to be removed so items can be placed within the container from the front versus lifted over the top—guarding against worker injury. This is especially true for heavy and/or cumbersome items. Easy to assemble, 100% recyclable SUREContainer can be built around the product. A one-minute video, showing SUREContainer assembly is available at: https://youtu.be/d3iQd2TcDIg.

SURECrate is a custom engineered turnkey alternative to wood. It offers a lower total cost solution for packaging and shipping large or irregular-shaped products. It’s ideal for any heavy or hard-to-box item and can actually be stronger than wood crating.

SURECrate is made from the same 100% recycled laminated paperboard materials as all Laminations products. Each solution is a complete engineered system that is customized to the precise needs of each set of requirements. The design and delivery process consists of a consultation during which the Laminations account manager and a packaging engineer assess the situation, taking into consideration the product(s) being shipped, the distribution environment involved and any special circumstances. The engineering team then determines the design--providing specs/drawings for assembly and instructions for the customer prior to shipping. A 2-1/2 minute video showing how the system works and just how strong it is, is available at: https://youtu.be/CyksfkKZ7s8.

B2B Industrial Packaging is dedicated to providing environmentally friendly products, such as these, that do not compromise on performance.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in, Phoenix; Los Angeles; Houston; Seattle; Fort Worth Texas; Salinas, Hayward and Sacramento, Calif.; Portland and Eugene, Ore.; Kansas City, Kan.; Kalamazoo, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa. and Oregon, Ill. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

